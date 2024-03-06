Open Menu

SABS University Organizes Seminar On World Ceramic Cultural Heritage

Faizan Hashmi Published March 06, 2024 | 02:40 PM

SABS University organizes seminar on world ceramic cultural heritage

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages, Jamshoro organized a seminar on “Cultural Integration-My Art and World Ceramic Cultural Heritage” here on Wednesday.

Addressing the students, Guangzhen Zhou, a ceramic artist, educator, writer and goodwill ambassador for IAC from China, said ceramics comes from the Greek word which means pottery but nowadays the term has more expansive meaning and includes materials like glass, advanced ceramics and some cement systems as well.

He said that historically ceramic art is commonly found in Mesopotamia, Egyptian, Indus, Chinese and Agean civilizations.

Guangzhen Zhou added that nowadays ceramic pottery work takes place in West Africa, South Africa, Indonesia, India, China, Japan, Paraguay, USA, Cambodia and Mexico in different forms and styles. The Chinese artist said that he is working to find different traditional pottery techniques that people use in various countries, in Pakistan he has to conduct the research on blue pottery of Nasarpur, Hala and Multan.

The Vice-chancellor SABS University Prof. Dr. Arabella Bhutto presented a traditional souvenir to Chinese artist Guangzhen Zhou. Ceramic artist from SABS University Hassan Kashigar was also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan India USA Africa Multan World Martyrs Shaheed China Indonesia Paraguay Japan South Africa Cambodia Mexico Jamshoro Hala From

Recent Stories

PM, COAS discuss security, army’s professional m ..

PM, COAS discuss security, army’s professional matters

24 minutes ago
 PSL 2024 Match 22 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Karachi Ki ..

PSL 2024 Match 22 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who W ..

53 minutes ago
 Punjab CM says 30m people will get their rights at ..

Punjab CM says 30m people will get their rights at their doorsteps

1 hour ago
 PSL 9: Kings win toss, opt to bowl first against G ..

PSL 9: Kings win toss, opt to bowl first against Gladiators

2 hours ago
 Who is who in Punjab cabinet of Maryam Nawaz?

Who is who in Punjab cabinet of Maryam Nawaz?

2 hours ago
 Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto did not get fair trial: SC

Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto did not get fair trial: SC

3 hours ago
US asks Pakistan to uplift restrictions on social ..

US asks Pakistan to uplift restrictions on social media

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Bitcoin strikes record high above $69,000

Bitcoin strikes record high above $69,000

15 hours ago
 Tesla German plant halts production after sabotage ..

Tesla German plant halts production after sabotage claimed by far-left group

15 hours ago
 Simona Halep: 'Anti-diva' of tennis cleared for re ..

Simona Halep: 'Anti-diva' of tennis cleared for return from doping ban

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan