SABS University Organizes Seminar On World Ceramic Cultural Heritage
Faizan Hashmi Published March 06, 2024 | 02:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages, Jamshoro organized a seminar on “Cultural Integration-My Art and World Ceramic Cultural Heritage” here on Wednesday.
Addressing the students, Guangzhen Zhou, a ceramic artist, educator, writer and goodwill ambassador for IAC from China, said ceramics comes from the Greek word which means pottery but nowadays the term has more expansive meaning and includes materials like glass, advanced ceramics and some cement systems as well.
He said that historically ceramic art is commonly found in Mesopotamia, Egyptian, Indus, Chinese and Agean civilizations.
Guangzhen Zhou added that nowadays ceramic pottery work takes place in West Africa, South Africa, Indonesia, India, China, Japan, Paraguay, USA, Cambodia and Mexico in different forms and styles. The Chinese artist said that he is working to find different traditional pottery techniques that people use in various countries, in Pakistan he has to conduct the research on blue pottery of Nasarpur, Hala and Multan.
The Vice-chancellor SABS University Prof. Dr. Arabella Bhutto presented a traditional souvenir to Chinese artist Guangzhen Zhou. Ceramic artist from SABS University Hassan Kashigar was also present on the occasion.
