SackShireenMazari becomes top trend following suspension of FIA officer

Twitteratis are demanding removal of Shireen Mazari for her alleged role in suspension of FIA Assistant Director Asif Iqbal just for registering an FIR against actress Meesha Shafi and others over charges of running campaign against Ali Zafar.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 3rd, 2020) Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari is under fire on social media as “SackShireenMazari” has become top trend over her alleged role in suspension of FIA official in Meesha Shafi and Ali Zafar case.

The Twitteratis are making different comments and have targeted even her daughter with hashtag of “JusticeforAsifIqbal”.

Both trends “SackShireenMazari” and “JusticeforAsifIqbal” are going parallel to each other. However, it is the second day that the people are raising voice for FIA Assistant Director Asif Iqbal who was removed just for investigating Meesha Shafi and other actors allegedly involved in defaming fellow actor Ali Zafar.

According to Daily Dawn, Assistant Director Asif Iqbal was suspended and issued an explanation for maintaining a private Twitter account bearing cybercrime wing Lahore. He was acting as a spokesman for the cybercrime wing on his own accord without permission which is against disciplinary rules,” a statement posted by the wing’s spokesman said on Facebook on Friday.

This provided yet another little twist to a rare case where the agency had sought to discipline one of its own staffers, the FIA action inevitably linked to cases Mr Iqbal had been involved professionally in recent days.

The daily claimed: “Only a few days ago, Mr Iqbal had registered a cybercrime case against Ms Meesha Shafi and a group of eight others for allegedly running a smear campaign against Mr Ali Zafar on social media on behalf or Ms Meesha Shafi. The booking had led to protests in which the FIA official was accused of promoting circumstances that could go against Ms Shafi at a crucial time,”.

It also quoted an official source saying that Mr. Iqbal was suspended on the basis of a tweet, in which he had shed light on a section of the cybercrime law. The tweet came days after the FIR was registered by FIA’s cybercrime wing against the group of nine, it reported.

The Tweet, it reported, was : “Whoever publicly exhibits false information that harms the reputation of a person, is [committing] a crime U/S 20 of Cybercrime Act. And the law prescribes three years imprisonment or one million fine, or both, for a person involved in propagation of fake news through social media that harms the reputation of another person.”