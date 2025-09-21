Aleem expresses displeasure over delayed beautification of Isb-Murree Expressway

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Communications, Abdul Aleem Khan on Sunday has expressed dissatisfaction over the delays in the up gradation and beautification works of the Islamabad-Murree Expressway.

He directed the officials of National Highway Authority (NHA) to expedite the completion of the ongoing development works, emphasizing that green belts should be fully developed, more trees be planted, and aesthetically pleasing landscaping must be ensured along the Murree Expressway.

Highlighting that work has been started five months before, the federal minister stressed that it must now be brought to completion as early as possible. A final deadline has been issued to NHA officials, and no further extension will be granted in this regard, during a detailed inspection visit, the Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan reviewed the progress at various points along the Islamabad-Murree Expressway.

He issued specific instructions to complete the remaining work, including the green belts all pending issues be resolved at the earliest.

He emphasized that the quality of work should be of high standards and sustainable.

Abdul Aleem Khan stated that once the project is completed, the Prime Minister will be invited to formally inaugurate the Expressway. He also inspected Rest Areas and directed the construction of additional washroom facilities on NHA land to better accommodate the influx of tourists visiting Murree.

Briefing the federal minister, the NHA officials reported that the installation of new lighting along the Murree Expressway has been completed, road reflectors put in place and a new toll plaza equipped with an E-Tag facility is now operational. Tourists and travelers on the Murree Expressway appreciated the efforts led by Abdul Aleem Khan and praised the initiative to enhance the beauty and functionality of the highway, they told.