SACM Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar directs officials to complete projects within stipulated time

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to CM Sindh on Investment Department and Public Private Partnership Projects, Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar directed the officers to use all their capabilities for timely completion of these projects and no lethargic attitude would be tolerated in this regard.

He said this while presiding over a meeting of officers of Public Private Partnership Projects here at his office on Saturday.

He informed that some projects including Mirpurkhas dual carriage project, Sir Aga Khan Jhark-Mula Katyar Bridge project, Karachi-Thatta dual carriage project, Ghotki-Kandhkot Bridge and M9 Link Road were under construction.

The meeting was told that Ghotki-Kandhkot Bridge project was being constructed at a cost of Rs. 14 billion and it is a 2 kms carriage bridge. Besides, 12.8 kms road with bridge was being constructed on Ghotki side while 15.2 km road was also being constructed from Kandhkot side.

It was strongly hoped that bridges and roads would be completed by July 2023. The construction of these roads would not only reduce the distances but also provide better opportunities for commercial development in the region, he claimed.