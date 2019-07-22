UrduPoint.com
Sacrifices Of KP Police Force Restores Peace In Province: Azmat Gul

Umer Jamshaid 27 seconds ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 10:19 PM

Sacrifices of KP police force restores peace in province: Azmat Gul

Restoration of peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is the honour of police officers and jawans who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :Restoration of peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is the honour of police officers and jawans who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

This was stated by the president Crime and Terrorism Journalist Forum (CTJF) KPK Azmat Gul while addressing a ceremony which was held in Police Lines Haripur.

On behalf of the CTJF he expressed his solidarity with the families of the martyred police force in the province. "I assure you that we would raise the voice for the rights of the families of martyred police officials on every form," said Azmat Gul.

At the occasion District Police Officer Haripur Dr. Zahidullah Khan thanked the delegation of CTJF for their visit and their concern with the families of martyred police force officials.

Azmat Gul also laid wreath at the Yadgar Police Shuda at Police Lines Haripur and offered Fateha for the departed souls while a smartly turned out contingent of Haripur Police also presented a salute to pay respect to the martyrs.

Earlier, the delegation of CTJF led by the president, CTJF, Azmat Gul visited the Police Lines Haripur and also took part in a ceremony which was organized in the honour of police martyred families where a large number of people from different walks of life including the families of martyred police officials, SP Investigation Haripur Asif Gohar and journalists of print and electronic media were present.

