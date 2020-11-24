Sadaqat Abbasi holds PDM responsible for COVID-19 spread

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Sadaqat Ali Abbasi Tuesday held Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) responsible for the COVID-19 spread and urged them to not put economy and lives of public at risk

Talking to a private news channel, he said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of opposition parties cannot blackmail the government and Prime minister Imran Khan would not come under any pressure of opposition's blackmailing.

Public health was more important for government as compared to politics, he maintained.

He appealed to all politicians to cancel their rallies and public meetings in the larger interest of the people, adding, 'spread of coronavirus is a clear proof of opposition's selfishness'.

He said PTI had also suspended all its political rallies and urged the opposition to do the same as coronavirus cases were on the rise in the country.

"None of the leaders of 11-party opposition spoke on the issues faced by common people, he said, adding, opposition should focused on public health instead of criticizing government".

Opposition alliance wants NRO plus and for the purpose opposition leaders are trying to blackmail the government on various issues, he added.

Abbasi mentioned the PDM organized the public rally in Peshawar where they were neglected the recommendations of the health experts, who have warned against holding such an event at a time when the country was witnessing the second wave of COVID-19.

He warned that the government would go for other strict legal actions against those who were putting public health at risk and not respecting court orders.

He said that the second wave of the COVID-19 could be more dangerous which would badly affect the people if they did not follow the SOPs.

Replying a Query, MNA said Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif should travel to Pakistan from London and attend the funeral of his mother, adding, State has placed no restrictions on Nawaz Sharif and his family members and they could attend the funeral of Begum Shamim Akhtar.