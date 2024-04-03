Safe City Project near completion, 70% work done

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Regional Police Officer (RPO) of Rawalpindi Region, Babar Sarfraz Alpa, chaired a meeting to review the Safe City Project at the regional office.

Among others, SSP Operations Hafiz Kamran Asghar, Safe City representative Hasnain Saeed, Punjab Information

Technology, Faisal Khalid, Muhammad Amar, and other officials were present on the occasion.

During the meeting, RPO, was briefed a comprehensive overview of the ongoing progress of the Safe City Project, detailing the status of work within their respective organizations. It was highlighted that more than 70% of the project's tasks have already been accomplished, with a collective commitment from all organizations.

Addressing the participants, Babar Sarfraz Alpa stressed the importance of ensuring timely completion of the project while maintaining the highest standards of quality and meeting all requirements. He instructed for regular weekly check-ins to monitor the project's progress closely.

Furthermore, The Safe City Project would prove milestone in bolstering the security of Rawalpindi's residents, with anticipated benefits extending to substantial improvements in traffic management.