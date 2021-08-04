Safwat Ghayur symbolizes police valour and courage: DIG Mehboob

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Commandant National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) Training College, Sheikhupura Mehboob Aslam Lillah has said that Shaheed Additional Inspector General of Police (Addl IGP) Safwat Ghayur was a role model police officer who embodied courage, valour and discipline.

In an interview with APP on Police Martyrs Day at his office on Wednesday, he said Safwat Ghayur was a daredevil police officer who challenged the terrorists as Commandant Frontier Constabulary (FC), Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) and Chief Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Peshawar, adding that Ghayur was a leader who led all expeditions from the front against the criminals and terrorists.

Safwat Ghayur embraced martyrdom on August 4, 2010 in a suicide attack by a Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) insurgent in Peshawar. He was awarded posthumous Sitara-e-Shujat for his valour and sacrifice in the line of duty.

In fond memory Addl IG Safwat Ghayur, DIG Mehboob Aslam had erected a monument of Safwat Ghayur at the NH&MP Training college which was a living tribute to a legend who inspired his young officers to action and left an everlasting tradition of heroism and service to community for the generations of police officers to come.

The epitaph on Addl IG Safwat Ghayur's monument reads: 'Additional Inspector General (Addl IG) Sifwat Ghayur (S. ST) was born on 14.07.1959 and belongs to 9th Commons PSP in his distinguished career; he served as IGP Northern Areas, CCPO Peshawar & Commandant FC.

He was awarded Sitar-e-Shujat for his relentless services to the country. He was widely praised as a hero in his fight against terrorism. He embraced Shahdat (martyrdom) in a suicide attack in Peshawar 04.08.2010'.

Remembering his days as a 26th Common trainee ASP at the National Police academy, Soan Camp where Safwat Ghayur was the commandant, Mehboob Aslam said Safwat Ghayur was a strict disciplinarian who had instilled values of duty, patriotism, hard work and honesty among his trainees, adding that the days spent under the martyred police legend are a golden period of his life.

"So overpowering was his influence that his trainees can feel his presence today while his trained officers have rendered remarkable feats in the police service besides being regarded as the best police officers among their peers", responded DIG Lillah to a query. He said Safwat Ghayur was no more but path he traded was a cherished road to be taken for the policemen and his memory was a beacon that may lead the officers in the darkest of hours in professional life.

Descendant of renowned Pashtun 'Kakar' clan, Safwat Ghayur was related to Pakistan Movement leader Sardar Abur Rab Nishter, former Governor KPK Owais Ahmed Ghani, twice Chief Minister KPK Aftab Ahmed Sherpao and former Chief of the Armed Forced General Abdul Waheed Kakar but it was Safwat Ghayur who embraced martyrdom and joined the illustrious clan of those who live an immortal life.