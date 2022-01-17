UrduPoint.com

Sahiwal Encounter: Lahore High Court Summons Prosecutor General Punjab On Appeal Against Acquittal Of Suspects

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 17, 2022 | 08:52 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday summoned prosecutor general Punjab for January 24 on an appeal against acquittal of the suspects in Sahiwal encounter case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday summoned prosecutor general Punjab for January 24 on an appeal against acquittal of the suspects in Sahiwal encounter case.

The division bench headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi conducted the proceedings on the appeal filed by the Punjab government.

During the proceedings, the bench asked why the prosecutor general Punjab did not appear.

To which, a deputy prosecutor submitted that prosecutor general Punjab was not aware of the orders.

At this, the bench observed that it wanted to hear the prosecutor general first, therefore, he should appear in person on the next date of hearing. The bench adjourned further hearing till January 24.

The complainant, Muhammad Jaleel, and other relevant persons were present in the court.

The Punjab government had filed an appeal against the acquittal of all the suspects in the Sahiwal encounter case.

A trial court acquitted all the suspects (police personnel) after the majority of the witnesses said that they knew nothing of the incident.

On Jan 19, 2019, Muhammad Khalil, his wife Nabeela and their four children were travelling in a car with neighbour Zeeshan when the personnel of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) intercepted the vehicle and opened fire on the passengers suspecting them terrorists. Three minor siblings of Khalil namely Umair, Jazba and Muneeba survived the attack with minor injuries.

Yousafwala police had registered the first information report on the complaint of Jaleel, brother of deceased Khalil, under sections 302, 324, 337 (F1, F-A1 & F3) and 201 of Pakistan Penal Code and section 7 of Anti-Terrorism Act 1997.

