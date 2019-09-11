An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of Sahiwal killings case till Sept 13

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :An anti-terrorism court ATC ) on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of Sahiwal killings case till Sept 13.

ATC Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta conducted the proceedings wherein the accused Counter-Terrorism Department officials - Safdar Hussain, Ahsan Khan, Ramzan, Saif-Ullah, Husnain and Nasir Nawaz - were produced.

The court recorded statements of victim Zeeshan's brother, Ehtisham, and four other witnesses during the proceedings. The court partly recorded the statement of Ehtisham whereas remaining statement would be recorded on the next date of hearing.

It is pertinent to mention here that the court has recorded statements of 20 witnesses so far in the case.

Previously, victim Khalil's brother Jalil and children, Umair and Muniba, also recorded their statements.

They refused to identify the accused. Jalil had submitted that he was not present on the scene, whereas the children stated that they could not identify the official who opened fire on their family.

The Lahore High Court had ordered for transfer of the case from Sahiwal to Lahore while allowing a petition, filed by Jalil.

Khalil, his wife Nabila, their teenage daughter Areeba, and friend Zeeshan Javed were killed after the CTD officials opened fire on their car in Sahiwal on January 19, 2019.

Jalil had lodged a case against six CTD officials at Yousafwal police station.