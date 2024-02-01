Open Menu

Samundri Rescue-1122 Station Inspected

Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2024

District Emergency Officer Zafar Iqbal visited the tehsil rescue station at Samundri on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) District Emergency Officer Zafar Iqbal visited the tehsil rescue station at Samundri on Thursday.

Station In-charge Imtiaz Sharif briefed him about the services.

The district emergency officer also made a detailed inspection of the staff turnout, emergency vehicles, working of rescue equipment and the record of emergency calls and tracker system in the control room and expressed complete satisfaction.

Apart from this, the rescue personnel also presented a practical demonstration of professional skills.

Rescue and Safety Officer Imtiaz Sharif, Station In-charge Fahad Amin and other officers were also present.

Zafar Iqbal appreciated and paid tribute to professionalism of Rescue-1122 personnel for dealing with emergency situations. He also visited the Rah-e-Insaniat help centre and discussed various issues.

