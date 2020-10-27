Sanjrani, Mandviwalla strongly condemn Peshawar bomb blast

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla on Tuesday strongly condemned the bomb blast at a Madrassah in Peshawar.

In their separate condemnation messages, they expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the tragic incident. They also prayed for the departed souls to rest in peace and early recovery of the injured.

They said the terrorists were trying to sabotage peace and security in the country but they would never succeed in their nefarious designs.

Meanwhile, Chairman Standing Committee on Interior Senator Rehman A Malik and leader of the Opposition in Senate Raja Zafarul Haq also condemned the terrorist attack at the Madrassah.

They also expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the incident and prayed for the departed souls and speedy recovery of the injured.