UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sanjrani, Mandviwalla Strongly Condemn Peshawar Bomb Blast

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 04:10 PM

Sanjrani, Mandviwalla strongly condemn Peshawar bomb blast

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla on Tuesday strongly condemned the bomb blast at a Madrassah in Peshawar.

In their separate condemnation messages, they expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the tragic incident. They also prayed for the departed souls to rest in peace and early recovery of the injured.

They said the terrorists were trying to sabotage peace and security in the country but they would never succeed in their nefarious designs.

Meanwhile, Chairman Standing Committee on Interior Senator Rehman A Malik and leader of the Opposition in Senate Raja Zafarul Haq also condemned the terrorist attack at the Madrassah.

They also expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the incident and prayed for the departed souls and speedy recovery of the injured.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist Senate Peshawar Bomb Blast Condemnation Opposition Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

Drive-through COVID-19 testing centre opens on Mur ..

34 seconds ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $39.22 a barrel M ..

41 seconds ago

Sindh govt increases quota in public sector univer ..

45 minutes ago

Dubai Crown Prince launches ‘Nasdaq Dubai Growth ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 1,390 new COVID-19 cases, 1,708 reco ..

1 hour ago

Kashmala Tariq will tie knot with Waqas Khan

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.