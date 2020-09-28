UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SAPM Declares Maryam A Certified Liar For Not Having Any Property In Pakistan, UK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 seconds ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 10:49 PM

SAPM declares Maryam a certified liar for not having any property in Pakistan, UK

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication, Dr Shahbaz Gill Monday declared Maryam Nawaz "a certified liar" for not having any property in Pakistan and United Kingdom

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication, Dr Shahbaz Gill Monday declared Maryam Nawaz "a certified liar" for not having any property in Pakistan and United Kingdom.

Maryam Nawaz had stated publicly for not keeping any property in Pakistan and London but the actual position regarding assets and property was something else, he stated while talking to a private news channel program.

Criticizing the negative attitude of leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz about institutions, he said that Sharif family had been involved in accusing the national institutions for personal interest.

The courts, he said always passed the verdicts on the basis of evidence and solid proof, he stated.

The courts, he added had been providing relief to the PML-N leaders on different occasions.

Commenting on Nawaz Sharif's failure to return Pakistan, he said Ex Prime Minister would never come to this country to avoid corruption and money laundering cases.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Corruption Prime Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz London United Kingdom Money Muslim Family

Recent Stories

WHO Fears Global COVID-19 Death Toll Underestimate ..

9 seconds ago

Russia Sees Twitter's Actions Toward RIA Novosti A ..

11 seconds ago

Armenia Will Use Iskander Missile Systems If Turke ..

14 seconds ago

Macron to Discuss Russia-EU Relations During Visit ..

16 seconds ago

Greece Edits Joint Statement With US, Removes Desc ..

8 minutes ago

German Fighter Jets to Continue Training Flights O ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.