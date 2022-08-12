SAPM sends notice to administration for stopping PTI gathering on 13th

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister Attaullah Tarar has urged Lahore district administration to stop the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from holding a political gathering at the National Hocky Stadium on August 13.

Through a notice by his legal representatives, the SAPM informed the commissioner Lahore that the PTI was going to hold a political gathering at the National Hockey Stadium and it would destroy astroturf worth millions of rupees which was reserved for sports activities only.

He requested the district authorities to stop the PTI from holding gathering at the stadium and also initiate legal action against the responsible for granting permission.

Tarar warned that the permission for gathering must be revoked as it had legal repercussionsunder relevant provisions of the National Accountability Bureau Ordinance, which amounted to anoffence of misusing authority by disregarding law.