Sara Khan Makes Country Proud, Gets Pride Of Performance From Norway

Faizan Hashmi Published August 16, 2022 | 01:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :The smiling beauty and one of the talented actresses of Pakistan, Sara Khan got the honor of winning a prestigious award from overseas.

In a recently held event at Olso, Norway, Khan got the opportunity to represent her country Pakistan at an overseas platform along with her husband. At this auspicious moment the actor was honored with 'Pride of Performance' Award by 'Norway 14 August Committee'.

While giving a thank-you note on stage, the 'Nazr-e-Bad' actress shared her immense happiness to be selected for this significant opportunity and award.

"It's an honor for me that I am here along with so many big Names who are the reason behind the success of not only Pakistan but the whole world. It's a splendid feeling when your work is being appreciated at the international platforms which gives us boost to work more and harder in our field.

I feel proud to be present at the platform which is spreading peace globally and pray for the long and prosperous friendship between the two countries, Norway & Pakistan." Shortly after the ceremony, actor's husband and famous Pakistani singer Falak Shabbir took it to social media and upload the snippet of his wife's thank you speech over his YouTube Channel to congratulate her for the big achievement.

Sara Khan has worked in various popular dramas such as Sabaat, Mohabbat Aag Si, Belapur Ki Dayan and Kitni Girhain Baaki Hain, earning national and International recognition. She got nominated three times for the best actress category and won one award as 'Best Supporting Actress' by Hum Awards in 2016.

