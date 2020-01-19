UrduPoint.com
Sardar Shah Calls For Organizing Cultural Events To Promote Peace, Harmony

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 19th January 2020 | 10:50 PM

Sardar Shah calls for organizing cultural events to promote peace, harmony

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Culture Sayed Sardar Ali Shah Sunday said organizing of cultural festivals was the need of the hour for maintaining of peace and harmony in the country as these events were helpful in promoting cultural activities and giving message of soft image of the country all over the world.

He said this while talking to the media persons during his visit to Sindh Culture Festival organized by Mehran Historical and Cultural Society at Tando Adam.

On second day of the three-day festival, goat exhibition, bull race, quiz competition among students of different schools and colleges and mustache competition were held.

Shah said Sindh was a rich soil which had produced great personalities and Tando Adam had also created many of such heroes who had played important role in promoting our cultural and national heritage.

He said people of this area had played a role in promotion of culture and Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai had narrated people's role in his immortal poetry.

Shah said Achar Khaskhey was the only person who had raised the voice about destruction of historical site of Barhamanabad.

He said next year Cultural Festival would be organized in Tando Adam by Sindh Culture department.

On the occasion, the organizers of the festival presented traditional gifts of Ajrak and Sindhi caps to provincial minister Sayed Sardar Ali Shah and the Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh Javed Nayab Leghari.

They both also distributed awards and shields among the winners.

