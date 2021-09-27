Sardar Shah to hold open Katchery on Oct 20

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :On the directives of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, an open katchery will be held on October 20, in the premises of DC Office Sukkur.

According to a hand out, issued here on Monday, the Provincial Minister for Education, Syed Sardar Shah will hold the open katchery at 10 am. People are advised to present their written applications/requests before the Sindh education Minister, at the katchery.