Sardar Tanveer Vows To Strengthen Party At Grassroots Level In AJK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 06:40 PM

Sardar Tanveer vows to strengthen party at grassroots level in AJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :President Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Senior Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan Tuesday vowed to strengthen party at grass root level in Azad Kashmir with fresh resolve and commitment.

Talking to media after first meeting of PTI AJK Governing body, Sardar Tanveer said that reorganization of party AJK will be his top priority in future.

Sardar Tanvir Ilyas, who is also a Senior Minister in Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly cabinet, said that all the party workers would be taken into confidence to make the party more strong in the valley, said a press release issued here.

"In Azad Kashmir, people have voted for PTI to support the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan", he said. He said that all the decisions would be made in consultation with the party's governing body.

During meeting, the members of the governing body unanimously thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief Organizer PTI Saifullah Khan Nyazee and Secretary General Amir Mahmood Kayani for trusting the members of the governing body and assigning them central level responsibilities.

The governing body congratulated Sardar Tanveer Ilyas on assuming the post of party president, Raja Mansoor Khan General Secretary, Atique Mir vice president and Amir Nazir on assuming the post of additional general secretary.

The meeting also paid homage to the services of President AJK Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry for the party and said that he had played a significant role in organizing the party in the last six years.

The Governing Body vowed that the PTI government would fulfill the promises made and make it effective by amending the Accountability Act to bring real change in Azad Kashmir. Local body elections will be held soon.

Earlier, PTI Governing Body also prayed for the passing away great leader freedom fighter Syed Ali Gilani and expressed solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

They said that the people of Azad Kashmir and the PTI government would continue their struggle for independence on all fronts.

The governing body meeting was attended by Senior Vice President PTI AJK Chaudhry Zafar Anwar, Vice President PTI AJK Mir Atiq-ur-Rehman, Vice President Chaudhry Azhar Sadiq, General Secretary Raja Mansoor Khan, Additional General Secretary Chaudhry Amir Nazir, Deputy Secretary General PTI AJK Chaudhry Maqbool Ahmed, Deputy Secretary General Sardar Murtaza Ali Ahmed, Deputy Secretary General Qazi Muhammad Israel Khan, Deputy Secretary General Sikandar Beg, Secretary Finance Zulfiqar Abbasi and Central Secretary Information Irshad Mahmood.

