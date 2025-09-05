- Home
PM Meets Advisor To President Of Palestine, Assures Unwavering Support Of Pakistani People
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 05, 2025 | 08:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Prime Minister, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday met Advisor to the President of Palestine on Religious Affairs and Chief Justice of the Shariat Court, Mahmoud Siddiqui Alhabash who is leading the Palestinian delegation to attend the Seerat Conference here flanked by Imam of Al Aqsa Mosque and the Palestinian Ambassador.
During the meeting, the Prime Minister conveyed his warm regards to Dr. Mahmoud Abbass, President of Palestine. He reaffirmed the unwavering support of the people of Pakistan to the Palestinian cause and assured the Palestinian side that Pakistan would continue to lend its full support for the brotherly people of Palestine, who have rendered enormous sacrifices and bravely faced Israeli brutal aggression, a Prime Minister's Office news release said.
The Prime Minister further assured that he would continue to raise his voice with full force for the rights of the Palestinian people at every diplomatic forum. On the humanitarian situation in Gaza, the Prime Minister reassured the Palestinian delegation that Pakistan would continue to dispatch humanitarian assistance for the people of Gaza, who had been subjected to a man-made famine by Israeli occupation forces.
The Advisor to the Palestinian President conveyed the deepest gratitude of the Palestinian people to the people and Government of Pakistan for their consistent and unflinching support. Recalling the longstanding and historic bonds between the people of Pakistan and Palestine, they said that Pakistan was a source of strength for them in this difficult time. The Palestinian side also offered their condolences over the recent floods in Pakistan.
At the end of the meeting, a letter from President Mahmoud Abbas was also handed over to the Prime Minister.
Deputy Prime Minister & Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Ministers Attaullah Tarar, Sardar Mohammad Yousuf, SAPM Tariq Fatemi, Chairman Islamic Council, Foreign Secretary and Secretary Religious Affairs assisted the Prime Minister during the meeting.
