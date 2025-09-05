Open Menu

Punjab CM Inspects Relief Camps In Flood-hit Jalalpur Jattan

Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2025 | 08:00 PM

Punjab CM inspects relief camps in flood-hit Jalalpur Jattan

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif visited flood-affected areas of Jalalpur Jattan tehsil and reviewed ongoing rescue and relief operations.

She inspected the flood relief camp at Government College Jalalpur Jattan, where officials briefed her about medical, veterinary, and food facilities for the affected people.

She also took an aerial view of the inundated areas.

According to the briefing, flooding had affected 95 villages and a population of around 23,000 in Gujrat district. Twenty relief camps were established, providing tents, food, milk, drinking water, and other items.

Rescue 1122 shifted 395 people to safe locations and evacuated 2,200 stranded individuals. Flood medical camps treated 3,346 patients, while anti-dengue spray, mosquito nets, and repellents were distributed.Officials said around 1,450 animals were shifted to safer places, 5,960 vaccinated, and fodder and veterinary medicines supplied.

Relief efforts also included distribution of 17,990 food packets, 3,230 ration bags, 500 flour bags, 1,535 silage bales, and 535 feed bags.Ten mobile health units were deployed, while 21 roads were affected, of which 15 had been restored.

Recent Stories

PITB, ITU sign contract to streamline ITU's fee co ..

PITB, ITU sign contract to streamline ITU's fee collection process through PayZe ..

3 hours ago
 Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping teen ..

Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping teenager 

3 hours ago
 Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping teen ..

Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping teenager 

3 hours ago
 Egg threw at Aleema Khan during press talk outside ..

Egg threw at Aleema Khan during press talk outside Adiala jail

5 hours ago
 ‘I miss Bollywood,’ Atif Aslam expresses nosta ..

‘I miss Bollywood,’ Atif Aslam expresses nostalgia for Indian film industry

6 hours ago
 Several areas submerged in Southern Punjab as Sutl ..

Several areas submerged in Southern Punjab as Sutlej river with high flood overf ..

6 hours ago
IHC schedules hearing of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s re ..

IHC schedules hearing of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s release case for Sept 10

7 hours ago
 Pakistani Singer Quratulain Balouch injured in bea ..

Pakistani Singer Quratulain Balouch injured in bear attack

7 hours ago
 Punjab PDMAs issues alert for 10th Monsoon spell, ..

Punjab PDMAs issues alert for 10th Monsoon spell, predicts heavy rainfalls, floo ..

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2025

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2025

11 hours ago
 CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif Directs to Take Strict Meas ..

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif Directs to Take Strict Measures to Maintain Prices of Whe ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan