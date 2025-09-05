Punjab CM Inspects Relief Camps In Flood-hit Jalalpur Jattan
Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2025 | 08:00 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif visited flood-affected areas of Jalalpur Jattan tehsil and reviewed ongoing rescue and relief operations.
She inspected the flood relief camp at Government College Jalalpur Jattan, where officials briefed her about medical, veterinary, and food facilities for the affected people.
She also took an aerial view of the inundated areas.
According to the briefing, flooding had affected 95 villages and a population of around 23,000 in Gujrat district. Twenty relief camps were established, providing tents, food, milk, drinking water, and other items.
Rescue 1122 shifted 395 people to safe locations and evacuated 2,200 stranded individuals. Flood medical camps treated 3,346 patients, while anti-dengue spray, mosquito nets, and repellents were distributed.Officials said around 1,450 animals were shifted to safer places, 5,960 vaccinated, and fodder and veterinary medicines supplied.
Relief efforts also included distribution of 17,990 food packets, 3,230 ration bags, 500 flour bags, 1,535 silage bales, and 535 feed bags.Ten mobile health units were deployed, while 21 roads were affected, of which 15 had been restored.
