Commissioner Visits Flood Affected Areas
Sumaira FH Published September 05, 2025 | 08:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzeb Awan on Friday visited to areas affected by the Chenab River floods and reviewed the relief efforts of the departments.
According to the Commissioner's spokesperson here, Deputy Commissioner Captain (R) Muhammad Wasim was also present.
During the visit, they met with teams from Rescue 1122, Health Department, Livestock, Highways, Irrigation, and district administration, praising their dedication and hard work in managing the flood situation.
Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner said that the second high flood wave in the Chenab River at Kot Momin has passed safely, thanks to timely strategies and effective teamwork among departments.
He said that affected families are being provided with cooked meals, clean water, and rations in safe locations and temporary camps.
He said that mobile, fixed, and boat teams of the Health Department are offering medical facilities to those affected, adding that the Livestock teams are distributing fodder and vaccines for livestock, while the Highways Department has restored most affected roads.
Jahanzeb Swan said that a comprehensive survey will be conducted to assess damages, and a detailed report will be submitted to the Punjab Government for timely financial assistance to affected individuals. "All departments are working together to restore normalcy in affected areas, with expectations that life will return to normal soon", he concluded.
Recent Stories
PITB, ITU sign contract to streamline ITU's fee collection process through PayZe ..
Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping teenager
Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping teenager
Egg threw at Aleema Khan during press talk outside Adiala jail
‘I miss Bollywood,’ Atif Aslam expresses nostalgia for Indian film industry
Several areas submerged in Southern Punjab as Sutlej river with high flood overf ..
IHC schedules hearing of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s release case for Sept 10
Pakistani Singer Quratulain Balouch injured in bear attack
Punjab PDMAs issues alert for 10th Monsoon spell, predicts heavy rainfalls, floo ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2025
CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif Directs to Take Strict Measures to Maintain Prices of Whe ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ulema urged to unite, cooperate with govt on 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal1 minute ago
-
No compromise on new wheat price: AC1 minute ago
-
Punjab CM inspects relief camps in flood-hit Jalalpur Jattan1 minute ago
-
Commissioner visits flood affected areas1 minute ago
-
PM meets Advisor to President of Palestine, assures unwavering support of Pakistani people1 minute ago
-
Sports Gala 2025 celebrates Defence Day with great enthusiasm1 minute ago
-
Court testifies total 13 witnesses in Toshakhana-II case1 minute ago
-
CM Bugti extends Eid Milad-un-Nabi greetings, calls for unity and peace1 minute ago
-
NACTA observes Eid Milad un Nabi with reverence11 minutes ago
-
World witnessed Pak Armed Force resolute response in Marka-e-Haq: CNS Admiral Naveed Ashraf11 minutes ago
-
SC summons full court meeting on Sep 811 minutes ago
-
SSP Shoaib vows swift justice, assures citizens of protection11 minutes ago