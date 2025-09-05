Open Menu

Commissioner Visits Flood Affected Areas

Sumaira FH Published September 05, 2025 | 08:00 PM

Commissioner visits flood affected areas

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzeb Awan on Friday visited to areas affected by the Chenab River floods and reviewed the relief efforts of the departments.

According to the Commissioner's spokesperson here, Deputy Commissioner Captain (R) Muhammad Wasim was also present.

During the visit, they met with teams from Rescue 1122, Health Department, Livestock, Highways, Irrigation, and district administration, praising their dedication and hard work in managing the flood situation.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner said that the second high flood wave in the Chenab River at Kot Momin has passed safely, thanks to timely strategies and effective teamwork among departments.

He said that affected families are being provided with cooked meals, clean water, and rations in safe locations and temporary camps.

He said that mobile, fixed, and boat teams of the Health Department are offering medical facilities to those affected, adding that the Livestock teams are distributing fodder and vaccines for livestock, while the Highways Department has restored most affected roads.

Jahanzeb Swan said that a comprehensive survey will be conducted to assess damages, and a detailed report will be submitted to the Punjab Government for timely financial assistance to affected individuals. "All departments are working together to restore normalcy in affected areas, with expectations that life will return to normal soon", he concluded.

