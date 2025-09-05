Open Menu

Sports Gala 2025 Celebrates Defence Day With Great Enthusiasm

Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2025 | 08:00 PM

Sports Gala 2025 celebrates Defence Day with great enthusiasm

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) The Sports and Youth Affairs Department, Government of Sindh, organized a spectacular Sports Gala 2025 in Sukkur to commemorate Defence Day on Friday.

The event was dedicated to the national hero, Squadron Leader Alauddin Ahmad.

The closing ceremony was held at Sports Club Sukkur, with Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Sindh, Manwar Ali Mahesar, as the chief guest. The ceremony featured competitions in kabaddi, hockey, basketball, taekwondo, and wrestling, with winning teams being awarded prizes.

Chief Guest Manwar Ali Mahesar emphasized that the Sindh government is providing opportunities for young people to excel and make their mark on the country and province.

He presented shields to individuals who have made significant contributions to the sports sector.

Cash prizes were distributed among children, while guests were presented with traditional Sindhi caps and ajrak as tokens of appreciation. The ceremony also featured a display of sporting skills by athletes, who received thunderous applause from the audience.

The event was attended by a large number of officials, staff, and athletes, including District Sports Officer Sukkur Muhammad Iqhlaq Memon, Abdul Qudoos, Sanam Faqir, and others from the relevant departments.

Recent Stories

PITB, ITU sign contract to streamline ITU's fee co ..

PITB, ITU sign contract to streamline ITU's fee collection process through PayZe ..

3 hours ago
 Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping teen ..

Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping teenager 

3 hours ago
 Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping teen ..

Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping teenager 

3 hours ago
 Egg threw at Aleema Khan during press talk outside ..

Egg threw at Aleema Khan during press talk outside Adiala jail

5 hours ago
 ‘I miss Bollywood,’ Atif Aslam expresses nosta ..

‘I miss Bollywood,’ Atif Aslam expresses nostalgia for Indian film industry

6 hours ago
 Several areas submerged in Southern Punjab as Sutl ..

Several areas submerged in Southern Punjab as Sutlej river with high flood overf ..

6 hours ago
IHC schedules hearing of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s re ..

IHC schedules hearing of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s release case for Sept 10

7 hours ago
 Pakistani Singer Quratulain Balouch injured in bea ..

Pakistani Singer Quratulain Balouch injured in bear attack

7 hours ago
 Punjab PDMAs issues alert for 10th Monsoon spell, ..

Punjab PDMAs issues alert for 10th Monsoon spell, predicts heavy rainfalls, floo ..

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2025

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2025

11 hours ago
 CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif Directs to Take Strict Meas ..

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif Directs to Take Strict Measures to Maintain Prices of Whe ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan