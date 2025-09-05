Sports Gala 2025 celebrates Defence Day with great enthusiasm

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) The Sports and Youth Affairs Department, Government of Sindh, organized a spectacular Sports Gala 2025 in Sukkur to commemorate Defence Day on Friday.

The event was dedicated to the national hero, Squadron Leader Alauddin Ahmad.

The closing ceremony was held at Sports Club Sukkur, with Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Sindh, Manwar Ali Mahesar, as the chief guest. The ceremony featured competitions in kabaddi, hockey, basketball, taekwondo, and wrestling, with winning teams being awarded prizes.

Chief Guest Manwar Ali Mahesar emphasized that the Sindh government is providing opportunities for young people to excel and make their mark on the country and province.

He presented shields to individuals who have made significant contributions to the sports sector.

Cash prizes were distributed among children, while guests were presented with traditional Sindhi caps and ajrak as tokens of appreciation. The ceremony also featured a display of sporting skills by athletes, who received thunderous applause from the audience.

The event was attended by a large number of officials, staff, and athletes, including District Sports Officer Sukkur Muhammad Iqhlaq Memon, Abdul Qudoos, Sanam Faqir, and others from the relevant departments.