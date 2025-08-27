Sargodha Under Threat From Chenab River Floods
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) The Chenab River was experiencing a severe flood situation with water levels reaching a record high of 850,000 cusecs at Head Marala and a steady increase in flow.
According to a spokesperson of the DC office here on Wednesday,the situation was critical with a potential flood wave of 700,000 cusecs expected to reach Kot Moman.
In this regard,Deputy Commissioner(DC) Captain (R) Muhammad Wasim conducted an emergency visit to Mudh Ranjha late night,reviewing preparations to tackle the potential flood.
DPO Sohail Ashraf,ADCR Fahad Mahmood and Assistant Commissioner(AC) Kot Momin were also present.
The DC said that the district administration and rescue organizations were on high alert with relief camps established to provide shelter and basic facilities to those affected.
He said that citizens were being swiftly evacuated from affected areas to safer locations,with Rescue 1122 teams actively involved in the operation.
DC Wasim mentioned that the camps were fully operational,with staff on emergency duty and additional resources and aid supplies dispatched."Further camps are being set up to cater to potential needs, and all departments, rescue teams and local administration are closely monitoring the situation",DC added.
He further said that the administration has activated an emergency control room,urging citizens to contact 1122 or the district control room in case of an emergency.
The Deputy Commissioner has issued an alert in villages along the Chenab River,emphasizing the need for caution and preparedness.Residents in riverside villages have been advised to relocate to safer areas,with the administration working tirelessly to ensure public safety.
