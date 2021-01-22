UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sarwar Asks Political, Religious Parties To Expose India

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 08:44 PM

Sarwar asks political, religious parties to expose India

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Friday said that political and religious parties must come forward and expose Indian conspiracies and brutalities in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Friday said that political and religious parties must come forward and expose Indian conspiracies and brutalities in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

"Indian government's sponsorship of terrorist groups in Kashmir is a threat to peace in the region", he said in a statement issued here He said that India's Great Double Game to sabotage Afghan peace process had also exposed true face of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the world.

The Governor Punjab said despite worst atrocities and human rights violations against Kashmiris, India had failed to suppress struggle for freedom. He said India was further conspiring to use ISIS and other terrorist organizations against Kashmiris.

Sarwar said the whole nation stood by the Kashmiris under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He urged leadership of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to prefer national interests to personal agenda.

Sarwar said India was the biggest facilitator of terrorism in the region, adding that the United Nations (UN) and other international organizations must break silence and check Indian sponsorship of terrorism. He said the UN must listen to its conscience and declare India a terrorist state.

The Governor Punjab said Pakistan's defense was in strong hands, adding that the country had one of the strongest armed forces in the world and all Indian conspiracies would be thwarted.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Terrorist Imran Khan Afghanistan Prime Minister World Governor United Nations Punjab Narendra Modi ISIS Jammu All Government

Recent Stories

Recent Clashes in West Darfur City of Al Junaynah ..

2 minutes ago

RPO inaugurates police residential quarters projec ..

2 minutes ago

PEMRA suspends Bol News license for 30 days, impos ..

2 minutes ago

UK Judge Jails 4 Men for Combined 78 Years Over Vi ..

2 minutes ago

Govt to abide by court verdict on Senate poll: Pri ..

5 minutes ago

Chief of Army Staff felicitates int'l mountaineers ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.