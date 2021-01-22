Sarwar asks political, religious parties to expose India

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Friday said that political and religious parties must come forward and expose Indian conspiracies and brutalities in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

"Indian government's sponsorship of terrorist groups in Kashmir is a threat to peace in the region", he said in a statement issued here He said that India's Great Double Game to sabotage Afghan peace process had also exposed true face of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the world.

The Governor Punjab said despite worst atrocities and human rights violations against Kashmiris, India had failed to suppress struggle for freedom. He said India was further conspiring to use ISIS and other terrorist organizations against Kashmiris.

Sarwar said the whole nation stood by the Kashmiris under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He urged leadership of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to prefer national interests to personal agenda.

Sarwar said India was the biggest facilitator of terrorism in the region, adding that the United Nations (UN) and other international organizations must break silence and check Indian sponsorship of terrorism. He said the UN must listen to its conscience and declare India a terrorist state.

The Governor Punjab said Pakistan's defense was in strong hands, adding that the country had one of the strongest armed forces in the world and all Indian conspiracies would be thwarted.