SAU inks MoU with Centre for Agriculture & Biosciences International

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ):The Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University Dr. Fateh Marri has said that the poverty rate of the country can be reduced by 50 percent by lessening the post-harvest losses and increasing the annual agricultural production by 5 percent.

In the current economic situation, the agricultural sector can provide better results, he said while addressing the signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding between Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) and Centre for Agriculture and Bioscience International (CABI) here on Thursday.

The Vice-Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri and Senior Regional Director CABI for Asia Dr. Babar Ehsan Bajwa signed the MoU on various projects related to agricultural research, support to farmers and students, the university spokesman informed and added that purpose of signing MoU was to eradicate poverty from the resource-deprived farming community, improve and mainstream the development of sustainable agriculture. This agreement will provide support for student internships, experiments and scientific publications.

Addressing the introductory session, the Vice Chancellor said that agriculture can play a more effective role in the economic development of the country than industry and service sectors, therefore, there is scope for revolutionary initiatives and investment for the private sector in agriculture.

He said that with the support of CABI, the university can help the farmers to adopt better standards through the "Better Cotton Project" while under plant clinic activity, the university can also play a key role in the development of rural life and technical support of the farmers around 30 kilometers radius.

He said that there was a time when the economy of the country was called "Cottonamics" and the annual production of cotton reached up to 17.5 million bales, which is now only six million bales. The establishment of a "Quality Improvement Programme" based on all stakeholders is inevitable, he said.

Addressing the participants, Dr. Babar Ehsan Bajwa said that three-year "Better Cotton Project Programme" of SAU and CABI experts is being implemented in Sanghar, Matiari, Tando Allahyar and Mirpurkhas districts of Sindh, which will lead to food security and livelihoods for smallholder farmers and their families.

The Director Advanced Studies Sindh Agriculture University Prof. Dr. Abdul Mubeen hoped that this programme will help in increasing safe food supply by reducing the use of high-risk practices and facilitate increased agribusiness employment for women and youth." Among others, Dean Dr. Syed Ghiyasuddin Shah Rashidi, Registrar Ghulam Mohiyuddin Qureshi, Director University Advancement and Financial Assistance Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, Dr. Imran Khatri, Dr. Aijaz Soomro, Noor Nabi Bhutto, Muhammad Ayaz Keerio and Naeem Aslam were also present in the ceremony.