UrduPoint.com

SAU Vice Chancellor Expresses Concerns Over Fertile Agriculture Land Into Residential Colonies

Faizan Hashmi Published April 15, 2023 | 01:20 PM

SAU Vice Chancellor expresses concerns over fertile agriculture land into residential colonies

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :The Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam Dr. Fateh Marri has expressed his grave concern over the conversion of fertile Agriculture land into residential colonies and warned that it could enhance the food security issue in Sindh as well as other provinces of the country.

The agricultural land resources are in danger due to the rapid conversion of green land of Sindh into residential colonies, he said and added that 50 percent of the land resources of the province are converted into arid areas and there is a need to reclaim barren land by introducing arid agriculture.

He said this on Saturday while speaking as chief guest at the ceremony of post-conference award distribution among the organizers and participants of the first international conference on "Biodiversity of Arid Zone" hosted by Sub-Campus Umer Kot.

Dr. Marri said the role of agriculture in the economy, prosperity and development of the country is essential therefore more investment in agriculture, innovation and proper utilization of resources can help the growth of the agriculture industry and tackle all problems.

He said that about 50 percent of the land resources of the province can be developed through modern agricultural technology to promote arid agriculture.

He said there has been a lot of progress in arid agriculture in the world but we still depend on canal Agriculture. We are facing hardship to meet targets of increasing the quantum of agriculture production following the climate change, disasters, water scarcity, floods, droughts, salinity in underground water and other issues as a result of which, we have to import certified seeds, edible oil and many food items, he said and added, we should promote arid agriculture through our agriculture experts in order to meet these challenges.

"With the cooperation of different institutions and the private sector, we will conduct research on hydroponic agriculture production, livestock and organic agriculture, vegetables, fruits and medicinal plants and make the land resources of farmers and settlers useful, the Vice Chancellor vowed.

Among others, the Vice Chancellor of Shah Abdul Latif University Khairpur, Dr. Khalil Ahmed Abuputo, Vice Chancellor of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Sakrand, Dr. Muhammad Farooq Hassan Mateen, Head of Sindh Office of United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization, FAO. James Okoth and Pro Vice Chancellor of SAU Sub-Campus Umer Kot Dr. Jan Muhammad Marri also expressed their views.

The Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri later awarded shields among organizers of international conference including Dean Dr. Aijaz Ali Khooharo, Dean Dr. Inayatullah Rajpar, Dean Dr. Syed Ghiyasuddin Shah Rashidi, Dean Dr. Manzoor Ali Abro, Registrar Ghulam Mohiyuddin Qureshi, Professor Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, Director Finance Aneel Kumar, Dr. Nabi Bux Jamro, Ghulam Mustafa Khoso, Abdul Hafeez Leghari, Dr. Shahnawaz Marri, Dr. Parshotam Khatri, Zulfikar Marri, Manzoor Ali Magsi, Dr. Imran Khatri, Lubna Khoso and Vishandas Sothar.

Related Topics

Sindh World Benazir Bhutto Technology United Nations Martyrs Shaheed Import Water Agriculture Oil Progress Khairpur Sakrand Tando Jam All Industry

Recent Stories

New UNESCO report reveals $97 billion barrier to r ..

New UNESCO report reveals $97 billion barrier to reaching education targets

58 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Portugal agree to expand cooperation in ..

Pakistan, Portugal agree to expand cooperation in various sectors

1 hour ago
 POL prices may go up by Rs10-14 per litre in next ..

POL prices may go up by Rs10-14 per litre in next two weeks

1 hour ago
 LSaudi Envoy reiterates KSA's commitment to build ..

LSaudi Envoy reiterates KSA's commitment to build long-term ties with Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 April 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 15th Ap ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 15th April 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.