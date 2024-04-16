- Home
Saudi Delegation's Visit Heralds Dawn Of New Era In Bilateral Ties, End To Pakistan's Isolation
Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2024 | 09:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) The ongoing visit of a high-profile Saudi delegation to Pakistan led by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan
signifies the dawn of a new era in the relationship between the two nations, besides heralding the end to Pakistan's isolation.
Pakistan is swiftly steering towards a brighter future on the global stage, marking a significant shift towards enhanced international relations and leaving behind its former isolation, according to a press release.
Under the leadership of Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, the delegation arrived in Islamabad on Monday to embark on a two-day journey, fostering deep-rooted connections across various sectors including diplomacy, industry, agriculture, and investment.
This pivotal visit, orchestrated in response to a special directive from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, underscores the mutual commitment to strengthening economic and diplomatic bonds between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.
Engagements between the Saudi delegation and key Pakistani officials, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, have paved the way for groundbreaking collaborations, with an initial announcement of a substantial $5 billion investment marking just the beginning of a fruitful partnership.
The discussions spanned a wide array of sectors, reflecting Saudi Arabia's keen interest in investing in Pakistan's agriculture, energy, IT, transportation, and other industries.
Notably, deliberations on the Riyadh Agreement are set to further solidify the burgeoning relationship between the two nations.
Furthermore, the convergence of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia's perspectives on regional and global affairs is pivotal, as both countries echo a unified voice on issues concerning Palestine and the disputed territories of Jammu and Kashmir.
With the conclusion of Pakistan's diplomatic solitude witnessed in recent years, the nation is embracing a renewed sense of camaraderie and fervor in its relations with its longstanding ally, Saudi Arabia, epitomizing a new chapter of trust, collaboration, and vitality on the world stage.
