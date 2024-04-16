Open Menu

Saudi Delegation's Visit Heralds Dawn Of New Era In Bilateral Ties, End To Pakistan's Isolation

Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2024 | 09:50 AM

Saudi delegation's visit heralds dawn of new era in bilateral ties, end to Pakistan's isolation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) The ongoing visit of a high-profile Saudi delegation to Pakistan led by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan

signifies the dawn of a new era in the relationship between the two nations, besides heralding the end to Pakistan's isolation.

Pakistan is swiftly steering towards a brighter future on the global stage, marking a significant shift towards enhanced international relations and leaving behind its former isolation, according to a press release.

Under the leadership of Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, the delegation arrived in Islamabad on Monday to embark on a two-day journey, fostering deep-rooted connections across various sectors including diplomacy, industry, agriculture, and investment.

This pivotal visit, orchestrated in response to a special directive from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, underscores the mutual commitment to strengthening economic and diplomatic bonds between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.

Engagements between the Saudi delegation and key Pakistani officials, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, have paved the way for groundbreaking collaborations, with an initial announcement of a substantial $5 billion investment marking just the beginning of a fruitful partnership.

The discussions spanned a wide array of sectors, reflecting Saudi Arabia's keen interest in investing in Pakistan's agriculture, energy, IT, transportation, and other industries.

Notably, deliberations on the Riyadh Agreement are set to further solidify the burgeoning relationship between the two nations.

Furthermore, the convergence of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia's perspectives on regional and global affairs is pivotal, as both countries echo a unified voice on issues concerning Palestine and the disputed territories of Jammu and Kashmir.

With the conclusion of Pakistan's diplomatic solitude witnessed in recent years, the nation is embracing a renewed sense of camaraderie and fervor in its relations with its longstanding ally, Saudi Arabia, epitomizing a new chapter of trust, collaboration, and vitality on the world stage.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Islamabad Prime Minister World Palestine Agriculture Riyadh Visit Saudi Jammu Saudi Arabia Mohammed Bin Salman From Agreement Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 April 2024

39 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 April 2024

1 hour ago
 Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.53 per litre for ne ..

Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.53 per litre for next fortnight

10 hours ago
 British Investment Group, One Homes, Expected to l ..

British Investment Group, One Homes, Expected to launch second development at Ce ..

13 hours ago
 Pakistan Army continues rescue operations in rain- ..

Pakistan Army continues rescue operations in rain-affected areas

13 hours ago
 "China Ready to Strengthen Counter-Terrorism Coope ..

"China Ready to Strengthen Counter-Terrorism Cooperation with Pakistan: Envoy"

14 hours ago
Why multi-millionaires should live in the cheap co ..

Why multi-millionaires should live in the cheap countries?

15 hours ago
 IMF recommends Pakistan to tax non-essential items ..

IMF recommends Pakistan to tax non-essential items including cigarettes

15 hours ago
 High-level Saudi delegation arrives in Islamabad

High-level Saudi delegation arrives in Islamabad

15 hours ago
 Naqvi suspects India’s involvement in Amir Tamba ..

Naqvi suspects India’s involvement in Amir Tamba’s murder

17 hours ago
 Infinix NOTE 40 Series vs. the Competition: Why It ..

Infinix NOTE 40 Series vs. the Competition: Why It Stands Out

18 hours ago
 Gold price goes up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

Gold price goes up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan