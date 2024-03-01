Saudi Embassy, PBM Join Hands For Ramadan Ration Distribution, Orphan Care
Sumaira FH Published March 01, 2024 | 08:48 PM
The Saudi Embassy on Friday agreed to collaborate with Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) to distribute ration bags during Ramadan ul Mubarak and take responsibility for the care of 100 orphans supported by Pakistan Sweet Home, with formal documentation to follow soon
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) The Saudi Embassy on Friday agreed to collaborate with Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) to distribute ration bags during Ramadan ul Mubarak and take responsibility for the care of 100 orphans supported by Pakistan Sweet Home, with formal documentation to follow soon.
Managing Director of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, Syed Tariq Mahmood Al-Hassan, visited the Saudi Embassy in Islamabad upon a special invitation from the Saudi Ambassador, Nawaf Al-Maliki.
The Saudi Ambassador warmly welcomed him during the visit. He congratulated Syed Tariq Mahmood Al-Hassan on assuming the position of Managing Director of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal.
In the meeting, the Managing Director of Bait-ul-Mal and the Saudi Ambassador reached an agreement to collaborate on initiatives within Pakistan's social sectors. The Saudi Ambassador assured the Managing Director of Bait-ul-Mal of seeking further cooperation for additional social projects in the country.
Previously, Saudi relief agencies and other social organizations from Saudi Arabia have collaborated with Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal on numerous projects aimed at the welfare of the needy and vulnerable individuals.
The Saudi Embassy in Islamabad has consistently maintained positive and fruitful cooperation with Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal.
The Managing Director of Bait-ul-Mal recognized the Saudi Arabian government's particular focus on global social sectors. He highlighted the enduring support between the two brotherly nations during challenging periods, emphasizing Saudi Arabia's continual prioritization of Pakistan's economy and social well-being. This commitment underscores the mutual trust shared between the two countries.
The Managing Director of Bait-ul-Mal acknowledged Saudi Arabia's keen interest in global social sectors. He emphasized the enduring support and prioritization of Pakistan's economy and social welfare by the two nations, reflecting mutual trust.
Managing Director Syed Tariq Mahmood Al-Hassan also extended some gifts to His Excellency Saudi Ambassador and expressed gratitude for their full support of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal's initiatives.
Recent Stories
ATC remands Imran Riaz in police custody
ATC discharges lawyer in case of locking judge
Hyderabad receives low rainfall
Exports witnesses 30% growth in February
VC of UoT chairs 19th meeting of ASRB
SU announces second semester exams from March 13
Dr. Khizar assumes additional charge of Provincial Coordinator MNCH Program KP
Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan urges volunteers, political workers t ..
Spring tree plantation inaugurated in Mardan
Police foil escape attempt of 'killer'
Convener MQM-P calls for helping people in rain emergency situation
Minor boy killed while catching stray kite
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ATC remands Imran Riaz in police custody11 minutes ago
-
ATC discharges lawyer in case of locking judge6 minutes ago
-
Hyderabad receives low rainfall6 minutes ago
-
VC of UoT chairs 19th meeting of ASRB6 minutes ago
-
Dr. Khizar assumes additional charge of Provincial Coordinator MNCH Program KP14 minutes ago
-
Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan urges volunteers, political workers to help people in rai ..14 minutes ago
-
Spring tree plantation inaugurated in Mardan11 minutes ago
-
Police foil escape attempt of 'killer'11 minutes ago
-
Convener MQM-P calls for helping people in rain emergency situation11 minutes ago
-
Minor boy killed while catching stray kite11 minutes ago
-
Rs 428.6mln spent on police welfare9 minutes ago
-
SAPM inaugurates protectorate of emigrants office in capital9 minutes ago