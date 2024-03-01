Open Menu

Saudi Embassy, PBM Join Hands For Ramadan Ration Distribution, Orphan Care

Sumaira FH Published March 01, 2024 | 08:48 PM

Saudi embassy, PBM join hands for Ramadan ration distribution, orphan care

The Saudi Embassy on Friday agreed to collaborate with Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) to distribute ration bags during Ramadan ul Mubarak and take responsibility for the care of 100 orphans supported by Pakistan Sweet Home, with formal documentation to follow soon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) The Saudi Embassy on Friday agreed to collaborate with Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) to distribute ration bags during Ramadan ul Mubarak and take responsibility for the care of 100 orphans supported by Pakistan Sweet Home, with formal documentation to follow soon.

Managing Director of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, Syed Tariq Mahmood Al-Hassan, visited the Saudi Embassy in Islamabad upon a special invitation from the Saudi Ambassador, Nawaf Al-Maliki.

The Saudi Ambassador warmly welcomed him during the visit. He congratulated Syed Tariq Mahmood Al-Hassan on assuming the position of Managing Director of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal.

In the meeting, the Managing Director of Bait-ul-Mal and the Saudi Ambassador reached an agreement to collaborate on initiatives within Pakistan's social sectors. The Saudi Ambassador assured the Managing Director of Bait-ul-Mal of seeking further cooperation for additional social projects in the country.

Previously, Saudi relief agencies and other social organizations from Saudi Arabia have collaborated with Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal on numerous projects aimed at the welfare of the needy and vulnerable individuals.

The Saudi Embassy in Islamabad has consistently maintained positive and fruitful cooperation with Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal.

The Managing Director of Bait-ul-Mal recognized the Saudi Arabian government's particular focus on global social sectors. He highlighted the enduring support between the two brotherly nations during challenging periods, emphasizing Saudi Arabia's continual prioritization of Pakistan's economy and social well-being. This commitment underscores the mutual trust shared between the two countries.

The Managing Director of Bait-ul-Mal acknowledged Saudi Arabia's keen interest in global social sectors. He emphasized the enduring support and prioritization of Pakistan's economy and social welfare by the two nations, reflecting mutual trust.

Managing Director Syed Tariq Mahmood Al-Hassan also extended some gifts to His Excellency Saudi Ambassador and expressed gratitude for their full support of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal's initiatives.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Visit Saudi Saudi Arabia From Government Agreement Ramadan

Recent Stories

ATC remands Imran Riaz in police custody

ATC remands Imran Riaz in police custody

11 minutes ago
 ATC discharges lawyer in case of locking judge

ATC discharges lawyer in case of locking judge

6 minutes ago
 Hyderabad receives low rainfall

Hyderabad receives low rainfall

6 minutes ago
 Exports witnesses 30% growth in February

Exports witnesses 30% growth in February

6 minutes ago
 VC of UoT chairs 19th meeting of ASRB

VC of UoT chairs 19th meeting of ASRB

6 minutes ago
 SU announces second semester exams from March 13

SU announces second semester exams from March 13

14 minutes ago
Dr. Khizar assumes additional charge of Provincial ..

Dr. Khizar assumes additional charge of Provincial Coordinator MNCH Program KP

14 minutes ago
 Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan urges v ..

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan urges volunteers, political workers t ..

14 minutes ago
 Spring tree plantation inaugurated in Mardan

Spring tree plantation inaugurated in Mardan

11 minutes ago
 Police foil escape attempt of 'killer'

Police foil escape attempt of 'killer'

11 minutes ago
 Convener MQM-P calls for helping people in rain em ..

Convener MQM-P calls for helping people in rain emergency situation

11 minutes ago
 Minor boy killed while catching stray kite

Minor boy killed while catching stray kite

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan