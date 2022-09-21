UrduPoint.com

SBBU Launches Its First Journal

Muhammad Irfan Published September 21, 2022 | 06:11 PM

SBBU launches its first journal

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University (SBBU), Shaheed Benazirabad here on Wednesday launched its first international journal "Emerging business and Economic Trends".

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Vice Chancellor of the University Prof Dr Amanat Ali Jalbani said that the journal was aimed to publishing empirical and theoretical research articles having high impact on the management field as a whole.

The VC said that the journal would encourage new ideas on existing research and would serve as a bridge between the academic and other research communities, policy makers and operational decision makers with guidance on strategies and techniques used to enhance performance in various management disciplines.

On this occasion, Dean of Business Management Prof Dr Salman Bashir and Dr Nawaz Ahmed Soomro presented a honorary copy of the journal to the Vice Chancellor.

Related Topics

Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Business Amanat Ali

Recent Stories

UVAS holds online meeting of deans, principals of ..

UVAS holds online meeting of deans, principals of veterinary educational institu ..

50 minutes ago
 PCB BoG's 70th meeting to be held in Karachi

PCB BoG's 70th meeting to be held in Karachi

1 hour ago
 TECNO Launched Camon 19 Pro in Pakistan with 64MP ..

TECNO Launched Camon 19 Pro in Pakistan with 64MP Bright Night Portrait camera w ..

2 hours ago
 Experience Active Noise Cancellation at its Best: ..

Experience Active Noise Cancellation at its Best: Infinix XE27 Bluetooth ear pod ..

2 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets Alliance of Civilizati ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets Alliance of Civilizations High Representative

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs concludes training with French Custo ..

Dubai Customs concludes training with French Customs

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.