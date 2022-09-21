SBBU launches its first journal

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University (SBBU), Shaheed Benazirabad here on Wednesday launched its first international journal "Emerging business and Economic Trends".

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Vice Chancellor of the University Prof Dr Amanat Ali Jalbani said that the journal was aimed to publishing empirical and theoretical research articles having high impact on the management field as a whole.

The VC said that the journal would encourage new ideas on existing research and would serve as a bridge between the academic and other research communities, policy makers and operational decision makers with guidance on strategies and techniques used to enhance performance in various management disciplines.

On this occasion, Dean of Business Management Prof Dr Salman Bashir and Dr Nawaz Ahmed Soomro presented a honorary copy of the journal to the Vice Chancellor.