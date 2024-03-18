SC Adjourns Federation's Appeal Regarding Tax Collection By Cantt Boards
The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday granted time to Sindh's Advocate General to take instructions from provincial government in an appeal pertaining to tax collection by cantonment board across the country
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday granted time to Sindh’s Advocate General to take instructions from provincial government in an appeal pertaining to tax collection by cantonment board across the country.
The court, however, maintained it stay order against the order of Sindh High Court (SHC) for returning of the tax amount. The court said that the cantonment board could collect tax till next date under act of 1958 and adjourned the case till April 22.
A five member bench headed by Justice Mansoor Ali Shah heard the appeal of Attorney General of Pakistan against the verdict of SHC into the matter.
The AGP argued that a presidential ordinance was promulgated in 1979 on property tax law of 1958. The ordinance was given constitutional protection in 1985 through the 8th amendment.
He said that the tax collection by the cantonment board was a Federal subject. Justice Mansoor Ali Shah remarked that why the Sindh government doesn’t make this a provincial matter with an amendment.
The court asked the Advocate General Sindh to take instructions from the provincial government and inform the bench on next hearing. Further hearing of the case was then adjourned till April 22.
