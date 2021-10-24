SC forms six benches for next week

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court has constituted five benches at the Principal seat Islamabad and a single bench at SC branch Registry Karachi to hear a number of important cases during the next week, starting from Monday.

A three-member bench comprising Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Ijaz-Ul-Ahsan and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin would hear cases at SC branch registry Karachi. The bench would hear many important cases including Niamatullah Khan's petition against conversion of public land into residential or commercial purpose at Karachi, submission of report regarding KCR by of Forntier Works Organization (FWO) in pursuant to court order dated 08.04.2021 on behalf of D.G. FWO, the matter regarding KCR project and demolishing of illegal construction in Karachi, the matter pertains to encroachment over Railway Land on account of Railway Co-operative Housing Society, application seeking grant of time to remove and take away the materials from building, matter regarding corruption allegations against mentioned officials SBCA and highlighted the illegal construction & encroachment in Certain areas of Karachi, matter regarding removal of unlawful and illegal Construction, matter regarding Land Grabbing Mangove Delta of Malir River in DHA, Karachi and action taken on the news published in Daily Nawa-e-Waqt dated 26.06.2009 regarding computerization of revenue record, case regarding encroachment upon irrigation land.

Five benches would hear cases at the Principal seat Islamabad and the first bench would comprise Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Jamal Khan MAndokhail while the second bench would comprise of Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Yahya Afridi.

The third bench is comprised of Justice Maqbool Baqar and Justice Munib Akhtar. From Thursday the third bench would comprise of Justice Maqbool Baqar, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Munib Akhtar.

Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, Justice Amin-UD-Din Khan and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar will be members of the fourth bench, while the fifth bench will consist of Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi.

The benches will hear many important cases including service and pension matters of government employees, educational institutions matters, labour cases, appeals against death sentences and life imprisonment, appeals against acquittal of accused in murder and corruption cases, bail appeals in NAB cases, post-arrest bail plea filed by Zulfiqar Ali and according to the NAB a large number of people invested the money in Bait-ul-Noor Housing Society, but still they do not get the ownership documents, Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited vs. NWFP through Secretary Excise & Taxation Deppt. Regarding Levy of Cess on Tobacco, petition filed by the District Regional Transport Authority seeking restrictions on movement of motor cab rikshaws on specific roads in Rawalpindi, writ petition seeking claim for damages during Aerial Shelling, post-arrest bail plea filed by Muhammad Sadiq Rajar and according to the NAB the petitioner along with other accused persons has usurped an amenity plot from which 80 residential plots have been illegally varved out, post-arrest bail plea filed by Sikander Ali and according to NAB the accused in connivance with others accused persons misused authority and fraudulently endorsed fake and bogus PLA cheques in Names of dummy contractors amounting to Rs.150.436 million and application under section 12(2), CPC.

According to cause list no application for adjournment through fax/email would be placed before the Court. If any counsel is unable to appear for any reason, the Advocate-on-Record would be required to argue the case and no adjournment on any ground would be granted.