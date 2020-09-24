UrduPoint.com
SC Rejects Religious Scholar Mirza's Apology In Contempt Of Court Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 05:22 PM

The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday rejected religious scholar Agha Iftikhar-ud-Din Mirza's apology over contempt of court charges in anti-judiciary video case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday rejected religious scholar Agha Iftikhar-ud-Din Mirza's apology over contempt of court charges in anti-judiciary video case.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprised Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the counsel for the accused said Agha Iftikhar could not appear due to positive result of coronavirous test. Agha Iftikhar would have open heart surgery later, she added.

She pleaded the court to pardon Agha Iftikhar.

Justice Ijaz asked whether the medical reports had been submitted? The counsel replied that all reports had been submitted.

Additional Attorney General Sohail Mahmood said he had also submitted affidavits regarding the statements of witnesses.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned for one month.

