SC Seeks Details Of Govt Residences Across Country

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 06:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the Federal and all four provincial governments to submit details regarding government residences.

A three-member SC bench comprising Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar heard the case regarding alleged illegal allotments of government residences.

During the course of proceedings, the court also sought an allotment policy for government housing from the Sindh government.

The Chief Justice observed that the Sindh government had submitted details of government residences in Karachi while details of government residences in other districts of Sindh were not provided.

The court also sought details of all residences from the Balochistan government and Capital Development Authority (CDA).

The Chief Justice asked what was the policy for allotment of government housing in Sindh? The Secretary Housing Sindh replied that the government houses were allotted only to secretariat employees in Sindh.

Upon this, the Chief Justice asked what was the fault of government employees of other departments? The Secretary Housing said that this policy was opted due to the small number of government houses.

The Chief Justice said that the court would review the policy and related rules of the Sindh government on next date of hearing.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned for a month.

