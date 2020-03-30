UrduPoint.com
Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 12:46 PM

SC suspends high courts’ orders regarding release of prisoners due to Coronaviurs

The top court has also restrained high courts and governments passing any order regarding release of prisoners amid fears of Coronavirus

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/ Pakistan point News- March 30th, 2020) The Supreme Courts restrained high courts and all governments from passing any order regarding release of prisoners here Monday.

A full bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmad passed the order on petitions against release of prisoners amid fears of Coronavirus.

The Supreme Court also suspended the order of the Islamabad High Court regarding release of prisoners due to Coronavirus.

Last week, Islamabad High Court and Lahore High Court ordered the provincial governments to release prisoners from jails amid fears of Coronavirus. Both high courts directed the government to ensure surety bonds for release of the prisoners.

(Developing Story)

