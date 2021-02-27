UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SC Will Announce Verdict On Presidential Reference On Monday

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 05:44 PM

SC will announce verdict on Presidential reference on Monday

The top court reserved verdict on Presidential reference seeking opinion to hold Presidential reference through open balloting.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 27, 2021) The Supreme Court would announce its verdict on Presidential reference seeking opinion to hold Senate election through open balloting on Monday.

The top court had reserved the verdict after hearing arguments of both sides including the lawyers’ bodies on Thursday. The SC bench was led by Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed. The Supreme Court would hand over its opinion to President Arif Alvi.

During the proceedings, Advocate Khurram Chughtai, the counsel who was representing Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA), raised this question during hearing of Presidential reference to seek Supreme Court’s opinion about holding Senate elections through open vote.

The counsel contended that the the Federal government did not have the authority to seek the court's opinion.

“The ministers enjoy special status on the premises of the parliament or in the legislative assemblies. And outside the parliament, they are like other ordinary citizens,” said the counsel.

“The court used to conduct hearings to get government’s views but not hearing us,” he further said.

At this, the CJP asked Advocate Chughtai to answer the raised questions. Mr. Chughtai said that many of the ministers were part of the constitutional reforms committee and President Alvi himself was member of that committee.

Justice Ahsan said the election commission was in deep slumber and was not ready to wake up , observing that the ECP was responsible to hold elections and to end corruption.

“ We asked again and again what steps were taken to end corruption. No answers were given,” the judge further remarked.

The AGP said that the examining the ballot papers would not lead to a violation of secrecy.

Justice Yahya Afridi also raised question that whether the court's opinion on the presidential reference would be considered final. On it, the AG replied that the government would be bound by it.

The lawyer for the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) requested the court to give its opinion before February 28 so the process for holding Senate elections could be completed in time.

Attorney General Khalid Jawed Khan had on Dec 23 moved the 11-page reference under Article 186 of the Constitution relating to the advisory jurisdiction of the Supreme Court.

The president had sought the answer to the question of whether or not the condition of secret ballot under Article 226 of the Constitution applied to the Senate elections.

Related Topics

Election Hearing Pakistan Chief Justice Corruption Senate Supreme Court Lahore High Court Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Lead February Afridi Government Top Court Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Riyadh rejects US intelligence report about Crown ..

29 minutes ago

Senior citizens vaccination campaign continues its ..

31 minutes ago

81,790 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been adm ..

31 minutes ago

Kyrgyzstan offers great economic support to Pakist ..

42 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 8 more patients, infects 274 other ..

42 minutes ago

PU declares ADC/BCom results

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.