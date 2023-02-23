SCCI stresses for adopting sustainable policies for economic prosperity, development

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Muhammad Ishaq stressed the need of adopting sustainable policies for bringing economic prosperity and development in the country.

He also called for proper consultation with the business community during formulation of policies.

He was addressing the participants and senior officials of the 36th Mid-career Management Course (MCMC) during his visit to the National Institute of Management (NIM) at the Chamber's House here Thursday.

The MCMC delegation was led by faculty member NIM Peshawar Muhammad Tayyab. Apart from SCCI Vice President Ejaz Khan Afridi, executive members Haji Ghulam Hussain, Imran Khan Mohmand, S. Minhajuddin, Naeem Qasmi, Munawar Khurshid, and Aftab Iqbal, Rashid Iqbal Siddique, Fazl I Wahid, Shahrukh Khan, Fahad Amin, a large number traders, industrialists and representatives of the business community were present during the meeting.

Ishaq said the country's economy, business and trade are reeling while serious steps were not taken to put the economy on the right direction. He lauded bureaucracy for playing a pivotal role in implementation of policies with consistency and said, despite the limited powers, the senior officials are making vigorous efforts to bring economic stability and prosperity in the country.

On the occasion, Ishaq through his detailed multiple-media presentation, comprehensively briefed the participants of MCMC about the establishment of SCCI, its aims and objectives, various programs, especially steps that were taken for welfare and relief for business community and other facilities, SCCI-2.0 initiative, and measures for digitization.

The Chamber's President while responding to various queries of the MCMC participants, expressed his displeasure over the lack of sufficient steps by authorities concerned for boosting up the country's export.

He, however, stressed that Commercial Attaché/ Counselors posted at Pakistan's missions abroad should play their due role for enhancement investments and the country's trade and export.

To another question, Ishaq replied that SCCI had initiated measures for E-services and business community issues would be resolved on a fast-track basis through use of digital means.

The Chamber's President lamented that the economy wasn't included in the priority of the politicians.

He said the government's relevant departments are not paying heed to the problems of the business community and have least bothered to take steps for amicable resolution of their multiple issues.

Responding to the question of Dollar smuggling, Ishaq said that KP was put into the red-zone by commercial banks for the last 15 years, owing to which, it has not only made it difficult to run business and industry but was impossible in the province.

Stressing the need for social and economic empowerment of the women folk, the SCCI chief said it is imperative to provide equal opportunity and level-playing field to women to play due to development of the national economy.

He said the Chamber has undertaken pragmatic steps for gender-equality and provision of all rights to women at every level. He expressed the hope that economic stability would come by adopting sustainable policies and making proper consultation with stakeholders.

The SCCI President emphasized the need for strengthening of liaison and coordination between business community and bureaucracy.