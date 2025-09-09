Secretary Agriculture For Speeding Up Benazir Hari Card Registration
Faizan Hashmi Published September 09, 2025 | 09:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Sindh Secretary Agriculture Muhammad Zaman Narejo has directed the department's officers to expedite the registration process so that the rain and flood affected farmers can be issued Benazir Hari card.
Chairing a meeting at Shahbaz Hall on Tuesday, he acknowledged that the growers of cotton, rice, vegetables and dates had suffered immense losses due to the heavy rains.
He pointed out that around 400,000 acres of land cultivated on the riverbed areas had also submerged.
The Secretary asked the officers to prepare a strategy to help the affected farmers.
Narejo also chaired a meeting of Sindh Smallholder Horticulture Farmer Empowerment Project, which was being funded by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).
The meeting reviewed the annual work plan and discussed in detail the future goals.
JICA Pakistan's Chief, among other officers, attended the meeting.
Recent Stories
WAPDA to begin RCC works on Diamer Basha Dam in early 2026
Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan elects to bat first against Hong Kong in opener match
Diamer Basha Dam’s RCC work to commence in early 2026
Diamer Basha Dam nears major milestone: RCC works set for 2026
SECP convenes first meeting of Sustainable Finance Advisory Group for Capital Ma ..
BOP Launches Industry’s First Digital Business Loan Solution: “BOP SME Digit ..
Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025
PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 476 more points
Rupee gains 01 paisa against US Dollar
China, Pakistan firms ink deal of $12M JV for fishmeal plant
Pakistan targets 60% renewable energy in power mix by 2030: Awais Leghari
Pakistan, Kazakhstan to strengthen economic ties with $1 billion trade target
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Over 19.7 mln children vaccinated against Polio42 seconds ago
-
New districts being set up in Balochistan, Muslim Bagh to be made district soon: CM Bugti44 seconds ago
-
Secretary Agriculture for speeding up Benazir Hari Card registration49 seconds ago
-
WASA, Denmark sign agreement to build wastewater treatment plant11 minutes ago
-
Special court seeks arguments on Parvez Elahi’s acquittal plea in money laundering case11 minutes ago
-
Govt utilizing all available resources to help flood-affected people: Rana Ihsan11 minutes ago
-
Doorstep justice in Punjab: Maryam Nawaz's vision takes shape11 minutes ago
-
Barrister Aqeel attends AALCO session21 minutes ago
-
Sindh University to remain close on Sept 10 due to weather conditions21 minutes ago
-
Abid Lashari, President NDF Pakistan attended luncheon21 minutes ago
-
One killed in Swat firing21 minutes ago
-
Tanzara Gallery to unveil ‘Beyond DNA 2’: an exploration of identity through art21 minutes ago