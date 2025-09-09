Open Menu

Secretary Agriculture For Speeding Up Benazir Hari Card Registration

Faizan Hashmi Published September 09, 2025 | 09:40 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Sindh Secretary Agriculture Muhammad Zaman Narejo has directed the department's officers to expedite the registration process so that the rain and flood affected farmers can be issued Benazir Hari card.

Chairing a meeting at Shahbaz Hall on Tuesday, he acknowledged that the growers of cotton, rice, vegetables and dates had suffered immense losses due to the heavy rains.

He pointed out that around 400,000 acres of land cultivated on the riverbed areas had also submerged.

The Secretary asked the officers to prepare a strategy to help the affected farmers.

Narejo also chaired a meeting of Sindh Smallholder Horticulture Farmer Empowerment Project, which was being funded by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The meeting reviewed the annual work plan and discussed in detail the future goals.

JICA Pakistan's Chief, among other officers, attended the meeting.

