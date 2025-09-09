Open Menu

Govt Utilizing All Available Resources To Help Flood-affected People: Rana Ihsan

Sumaira FH Published September 09, 2025 | 09:30 PM

Govt utilizing all available resources to help flood-affected people: Rana Ihsan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Coordinator to Prime Minister Rana Ihsan Afzal on Tuesday said the government was utilizing all available resources

to help flood-affected people.

The chief minister Punjab was taking all necessary steps for providing relief to flood-stricken masses, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The Federal government was supplying food items, medicine, and making arrangements for temporary shelter

for flood-ravaged families, he stated.

The administration of Punjab, on the special directives of chief minister, was working round-the-clock for transporting the flood-hit families and their livestock to safer places, he said.

In reply to a question about compensation package, he said transparency would be ensured to help address the issues of flood-hit people.

Recent Stories

'BRIDGE' engages media leaders & policymakers at I ..

'BRIDGE' engages media leaders & policymakers at IGCF in lead-up to 2025 Abu Dha ..

16 minutes ago
 PAL hosts special event as part of National Monsoo ..

PAL hosts special event as part of National Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign 202 ..

11 minutes ago
 Policeman shot dead in Shah Latif area

Policeman shot dead in Shah Latif area

11 minutes ago
 OPEC: Resilience of UAE’s non-oil economy suppor ..

OPEC: Resilience of UAE’s non-oil economy supports growth; strengthens country ..

31 minutes ago
 Punjab launches excavation at four heritage sites ..

Punjab launches excavation at four heritage sites to uncover ancient history

11 minutes ago
 NDMA issues high alert for heavy rains and flash f ..

NDMA issues high alert for heavy rains and flash floods in Balochistan

13 minutes ago
SC adjourns super tax case till tomorrow

SC adjourns super tax case till tomorrow

13 minutes ago
 13 injured in traffic accident in Karachi

13 injured in traffic accident in Karachi

13 minutes ago
 Policeman killed in Karachi firing

Policeman killed in Karachi firing

13 minutes ago
 Governor Kundi slams PTI govt for failure to resto ..

Governor Kundi slams PTI govt for failure to restore peace in KP

13 minutes ago
 President visits Major Adnan Shaheed, Major Moiz S ..

President visits Major Adnan Shaheed, Major Moiz Shaheed residences to express s ..

14 minutes ago
 Palestinians left with ‘no safe place’ to go a ..

Palestinians left with ‘no safe place’ to go as Israel presses on with Gaza ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan