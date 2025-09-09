Govt utilizing all available resources to help flood-affected people: Rana Ihsan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Coordinator to Prime Minister Rana Ihsan Afzal on Tuesday said the government was utilizing all available resources

to help flood-affected people.

The chief minister Punjab was taking all necessary steps for providing relief to flood-stricken masses, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The Federal government was supplying food items, medicine, and making arrangements for temporary shelter

for flood-ravaged families, he stated.

The administration of Punjab, on the special directives of chief minister, was working round-the-clock for transporting the flood-hit families and their livestock to safer places, he said.

In reply to a question about compensation package, he said transparency would be ensured to help address the issues of flood-hit people.