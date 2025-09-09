WASA, Denmark sign agreement to build wastewater treatment plant

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has signed a construction agreement with a Denmark company to build a 33 million gallons daily (MGD) wastewater treatment plant on Tuesday.

The signing ceremony was presided over by WASA Managing Director Sohail Qadir Cheema. Special guests included Peter Emil Nielsen, Head of the Embassy of Denmark in Pakistan, and Yasir Mubeen, Senior Chief of Urban Development at the Planning & Development board of Punjab.

The agreement was signed by Kamran Raza, Project Director for the Wastewater Treatment Plant and Mr. Rasmus Schmidt-Petersen, Project Director for the contracting company, Munck.

Speaking at the event, WASA MD Sohail Qadir Cheema highlighted the project's importance. "For years, Faisalabad’s sewage has been dumped untreated into the Ravi and Chenab rivers, causing significant environmental and air pollution," he said. "This new plant will not only relieve citizens from this pollution but also make the treated water useful for crops." Cheema added that the project is supported by the governments of Pakistan and Denmark, with WASA Faisalabad acting as a key model agency.

He noted that it is the only large-scale wastewater treatment project of its kind in Punjab.

He thanked the foreign donors, expressing hope for more such projects in the future.

Mr. Peter Emil Nielsen, Head of the Embassy of Denmark said the Danish government is initiating this project to help the people of Faisalabad combat environmental pollution.

He stressed Denmark’s commitment to providing full support to WASA Faisalabad. "Denmark is involved in numerous public welfare projects around the world," he said. "We are very excited about the completion of this wastewater treatment plant, which will provide essential facilities to the public."

Yasir Mubeen, Senior Chief UD, P&D Board Punjab, called the project vital for both Faisalabad and Punjab.

"The Punjab government, guided by the Chief Minister's vision, is working on a large scale to improve sewerage and water supply aiming to provide high-quality sanitation facilities to the public," he stated. He mentioned that billions of rupees have been allocated across all of Punjab’s cities for this purpose.

Mubeen emphasized the government's resolve to provide safe drinking water and top-tier sanitation facilities, which he believes will significantly reduce public health problems.

Project Director Kamran Raza described the wastewater treatment plant as a "revolutionary project" for the people of Faisalabad. He confirmed the project is scheduled for completion in 2028. "Consultants and contractors have already been mobilized," he said, adding that it will be a unique and large-scale project for the entire province.

During the event the consulting and contracting firms gave detailed briefings on their achievements.

The ceremony concluded with souvenirs of Faisalabad’s historic Clock Tower being presented to the guests.