WASA, Denmark Sign Agreement To Build Wastewater Treatment Plant
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 09, 2025 | 09:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has signed a construction agreement with a Denmark company to build a 33 million gallons daily (MGD) wastewater treatment plant on Tuesday.
The signing ceremony was presided over by WASA Managing Director Sohail Qadir Cheema. Special guests included Peter Emil Nielsen, Head of the Embassy of Denmark in Pakistan, and Yasir Mubeen, Senior Chief of Urban Development at the Planning & Development board of Punjab.
The agreement was signed by Kamran Raza, Project Director for the Wastewater Treatment Plant and Mr. Rasmus Schmidt-Petersen, Project Director for the contracting company, Munck.
Speaking at the event, WASA MD Sohail Qadir Cheema highlighted the project's importance. "For years, Faisalabad’s sewage has been dumped untreated into the Ravi and Chenab rivers, causing significant environmental and air pollution," he said. "This new plant will not only relieve citizens from this pollution but also make the treated water useful for crops." Cheema added that the project is supported by the governments of Pakistan and Denmark, with WASA Faisalabad acting as a key model agency.
He noted that it is the only large-scale wastewater treatment project of its kind in Punjab.
He thanked the foreign donors, expressing hope for more such projects in the future.
Mr. Peter Emil Nielsen, Head of the Embassy of Denmark said the Danish government is initiating this project to help the people of Faisalabad combat environmental pollution.
He stressed Denmark’s commitment to providing full support to WASA Faisalabad. "Denmark is involved in numerous public welfare projects around the world," he said. "We are very excited about the completion of this wastewater treatment plant, which will provide essential facilities to the public."
Yasir Mubeen, Senior Chief UD, P&D Board Punjab, called the project vital for both Faisalabad and Punjab.
"The Punjab government, guided by the Chief Minister's vision, is working on a large scale to improve sewerage and water supply aiming to provide high-quality sanitation facilities to the public," he stated. He mentioned that billions of rupees have been allocated across all of Punjab’s cities for this purpose.
Mubeen emphasized the government's resolve to provide safe drinking water and top-tier sanitation facilities, which he believes will significantly reduce public health problems.
Project Director Kamran Raza described the wastewater treatment plant as a "revolutionary project" for the people of Faisalabad. He confirmed the project is scheduled for completion in 2028. "Consultants and contractors have already been mobilized," he said, adding that it will be a unique and large-scale project for the entire province.
During the event the consulting and contracting firms gave detailed briefings on their achievements.
The ceremony concluded with souvenirs of Faisalabad’s historic Clock Tower being presented to the guests.
Recent Stories
WAPDA to begin RCC works on Diamer Basha Dam in early 2026
Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan elects to bat first against Hong Kong in opener match
Diamer Basha Dam’s RCC work to commence in early 2026
Diamer Basha Dam nears major milestone: RCC works set for 2026
SECP convenes first meeting of Sustainable Finance Advisory Group for Capital Ma ..
BOP Launches Industry’s First Digital Business Loan Solution: “BOP SME Digit ..
Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025
PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 476 more points
Rupee gains 01 paisa against US Dollar
China, Pakistan firms ink deal of $12M JV for fishmeal plant
Pakistan targets 60% renewable energy in power mix by 2030: Awais Leghari
Pakistan, Kazakhstan to strengthen economic ties with $1 billion trade target
More Stories From Pakistan
-
WASA, Denmark sign agreement to build wastewater treatment plant51 seconds ago
-
Special court seeks arguments on Parvez Elahi’s acquittal plea in money laundering case55 seconds ago
-
Govt utilizing all available resources to help flood-affected people: Rana Ihsan59 seconds ago
-
Doorstep justice in Punjab: Maryam Nawaz's vision takes shape1 minute ago
-
Barrister Aqeel attends AALCO session11 minutes ago
-
Sindh University to remain close on Sept 10 due to weather conditions11 minutes ago
-
Abid Lashari, President NDF Pakistan attended luncheon11 minutes ago
-
One killed in Swat firing11 minutes ago
-
Tanzara Gallery to unveil ‘Beyond DNA 2’: an exploration of identity through art11 minutes ago
-
DC Kohat conducts inspection of bus terminal and football ground11 minutes ago
-
CDA speeds up development in Sector C-14, reviews progress in C15, C-1621 minutes ago
-
ATC convicts PTI leaders in May 9 case, Qureshi acquitted21 minutes ago