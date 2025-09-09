Sindh University To Remain Close On Sept 10 Due To Weather Conditions
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 09, 2025 | 09:20 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) The University of Sindh, Jamshoro, has announced the closure of all academic and administrative activities on September 10, 2025, in view of the continuous rainfall and prevailing weather conditions in the twin cities of Jamshoro and Hyderabad.
According to a circular issued by the Registrar Prof. Dr. Mushtaque Ali Jariko, the decision has been taken to ensure the safety of students, faculty and staff. However, employees responsible for essential services have been directed to continue performing their duties as usual to manage the rain emergency.
APP/nsm
