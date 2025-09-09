Open Menu

Special Court Seeks Arguments On Parvez Elahi’s Acquittal Plea In Money Laundering Case

Faizan Hashmi Published September 09, 2025 | 09:30 PM

Special court seeks arguments on Parvez Elahi’s acquittal plea in money laundering case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) A special court (central) on Tuesday sought arguments from the prosecution on former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi’s plea for acquittal in a money laundering case.

The court also directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to submit a consolidated challan at the next hearing.

Judge Muhammad Arif Khan Niazi heard the case against Parvez Elahi, members of his household, and others.

In compliance with court orders, Parvez Elahi appeared before the court.

His counsel, Aamir Saeed Raan, completed arguments on the acquittal plea, following which the court asked the prosecution to assist on whether the NAB reference and FIA case contained overlapping points.

During the hearing, Parvez Elahi also sought permanent exemption from personal appearances. The court observed that a formal application must be filed for such relief, which would then be decided in accordance with the law.

The court adjourned further proceedings until September 27.

Recent Stories

WAPDA to begin RCC works on Diamer Basha Dam in ea ..

WAPDA to begin RCC works on Diamer Basha Dam in early 2026

13 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan elects to bat first aga ..

Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan elects to bat first against Hong Kong in opener match

2 hours ago
 Diamer Basha Dam’s RCC work to commence in early ..

Diamer Basha Dam’s RCC work to commence in early 2026

13 minutes ago
 Diamer Basha Dam nears major milestone: RCC works ..

Diamer Basha Dam nears major milestone: RCC works set for 2026

13 minutes ago
 SECP convenes first meeting of Sustainable Finance ..

SECP convenes first meeting of Sustainable Finance Advisory Group for Capital Ma ..

16 minutes ago
 BOP Launches Industry’s First Digital Business L ..

BOP Launches Industry’s First Digital Business Loan Solution: “BOP SME Digit ..

4 hours ago
Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 09 ..

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025

16 minutes ago
 PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 476 more p ..

PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 476 more points

16 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 01 paisa against US Dollar

Rupee gains 01 paisa against US Dollar

16 minutes ago
 China, Pakistan firms ink deal of $12M JV for fish ..

China, Pakistan firms ink deal of $12M JV for fishmeal plant

16 minutes ago
 Pakistan targets 60% renewable energy in power mix ..

Pakistan targets 60% renewable energy in power mix by 2030: Awais Leghari

16 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Kazakhstan to strengthen economic ties w ..

Pakistan, Kazakhstan to strengthen economic ties with $1 billion trade target

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan