Special Court Seeks Arguments On Parvez Elahi’s Acquittal Plea In Money Laundering Case
Faizan Hashmi Published September 09, 2025 | 09:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) A special court (central) on Tuesday sought arguments from the prosecution on former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi’s plea for acquittal in a money laundering case.
The court also directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to submit a consolidated challan at the next hearing.
Judge Muhammad Arif Khan Niazi heard the case against Parvez Elahi, members of his household, and others.
In compliance with court orders, Parvez Elahi appeared before the court.
His counsel, Aamir Saeed Raan, completed arguments on the acquittal plea, following which the court asked the prosecution to assist on whether the NAB reference and FIA case contained overlapping points.
During the hearing, Parvez Elahi also sought permanent exemption from personal appearances. The court observed that a formal application must be filed for such relief, which would then be decided in accordance with the law.
The court adjourned further proceedings until September 27.
