Secretary Agriculture Serves Show Cause Notices To Officials Over Delay In Cotton Advisory

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Secretary agriculture south Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel on Monday issued notices to three senior officials to explain their position on their failure in extending in time advisory to cotton farmers when crop was facing pests' attack including pink bollworm.

Deputy director agriculture extension Multan Sheikh Yousuf Ur Rahman, assistant director Falak Sher and assistant director Shujabad Liaquat Ali Gondal were issued show cause notices after a meeting chaired by secretary agriculture at the agriculture secretariat here Monday.

Cotton crop in Multan was facing pest attack of pink bollworm and others but farmers were not getting official advisory in time, Saqib said in the meeting, according to an official release.

Cotton crop was passing through a critical phase and can not afford even a smaller mistake, the secretary said.

Saqib ordered extension and pest warning officials to share their temporary visit schedule with monitoring officials adding that their ACRs would be written on the basis of monitoring reports.

He also ordered extension and pest warning officials to exchange information for action against fake pesticides dealers to tighten noose around them.

He said that hot spots of Thrips, white fly and Jassid should be treated in the presence of officials and their follow up treatment be also prescribed to farmers.

He said that pest pressure was on the rise due to rains and climate change.

He advised farmers for daily inspection and twice a week pest scouting of their crops.

He advised farmers to follow guidelines of officials to control pests including Thrips, Mealy Bug, white fly, Jassid and pink bollworm.

Deputy secretary agriculture Asif Raza, directors Malik Najam ul Hassan, Shahzad Sabir and others participated in he meeting.

