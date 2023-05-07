Secretary fisheries reviews uplift projects in coastal belt

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2023 ) :Secretary Fisheries and Coastal Development Balochistan Hafiz Mohammad Tahir Kakar visited the coastal areas of Lasbela, Hub, Gadani and Kund Malir.

During his visit, he inspected the site of Ecotourism Resorts and Beach Parks projects under construction by BCDA a handout issued by DGPR on Sunday said.

Talking to the officials of the fisheries department, the secretary of fisheries said the Government of Balochistan was committed to preserving the natural & ecosystems of the coastal belt.

"Efforts are afoot to making comprehensive and long-term efforts to boost tourism and the blue economy," he added.

Earlier, DG BCDA Jahanzeb Khan briefed the Secretary of Fisheries & Coastal Development on the ongoing beach resort and ecotourism projects at Kundmalir.