Secretary Industries for timely completion of Bahawalpur Industrial Estate

Secretary Industries, Commerce, Investment and Skill Development Punjab Ihsan Bhutta here Thursday visited the under-construction project of Bahawalpur Industrial Estate and inspected the quality and pace of work of the road construction

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :Secretary Industries, Commerce, Investment and Skill Development Punjab Ihsan Bhutta here Thursday visited the under-construction project of Bahawalpur Industrial Estate and inspected the quality and pace of work of the road construction.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa, Chief Executive Officer of Punjab Industrial State Development and Management Company Ali Moazzam Syed, President Chamber of Commerce and Industry Chaudhry Zulfiqar Maan and other relevant officers were also present.

The CEO Punjab Industrial State Development and Management Company Ali Moazzam Syed briefed the Secretary about the project of Bahawalpur Industrial State and said that funds of Rs 1.

19 billion had been provided for the purchasing of 483 acres of land for Bahawalpur Industrial Estate. Rs 800 million have been used for the construction of the internal roads of the industrial estate, whereas Rs 200 million have been used for the construction of the approach road, admin building, office gate, and construction of front side boundary wall, he told.

He said that Rs 892 million had been provided for the installation of gas supply while the establishment of a 1.5 MW 11 KV feeder and 132 KV grid station will be completed soon. Secretary Industries said that the construction work of Bahawalpur Industrial Estate should be completed on time so that the construction cost does not increase.