UrduPoint.com

Secretary Industries For Timely Completion Of Bahawalpur Industrial Estate

Umer Jamshaid Published June 08, 2023 | 06:57 PM

Secretary Industries for timely completion of Bahawalpur Industrial Estate

Secretary Industries, Commerce, Investment and Skill Development Punjab Ihsan Bhutta here Thursday visited the under-construction project of Bahawalpur Industrial Estate and inspected the quality and pace of work of the road construction

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :Secretary Industries, Commerce, Investment and Skill Development Punjab Ihsan Bhutta here Thursday visited the under-construction project of Bahawalpur Industrial Estate and inspected the quality and pace of work of the road construction.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa, Chief Executive Officer of Punjab Industrial State Development and Management Company Ali Moazzam Syed, President Chamber of Commerce and Industry Chaudhry Zulfiqar Maan and other relevant officers were also present.

The CEO Punjab Industrial State Development and Management Company Ali Moazzam Syed briefed the Secretary about the project of Bahawalpur Industrial State and said that funds of Rs 1.

19 billion had been provided for the purchasing of 483 acres of land for Bahawalpur Industrial Estate. Rs 800 million have been used for the construction of the internal roads of the industrial estate, whereas Rs 200 million have been used for the construction of the approach road, admin building, office gate, and construction of front side boundary wall, he told.

He said that Rs 892 million had been provided for the installation of gas supply while the establishment of a 1.5 MW 11 KV feeder and 132 KV grid station will be completed soon. Secretary Industries said that the construction work of Bahawalpur Industrial Estate should be completed on time so that the construction cost does not increase.

Related Topics

Punjab Company Road Bahawalpur Chamber Gas Commerce Industry Pace (Pakistan) Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Framework guidelines approved for Solar initiative ..

Framework guidelines approved for Solar initiatives 2022 to promote local RE sou ..

5 seconds ago
 US Renews Export Restrictions on Belarus Flag Carr ..

US Renews Export Restrictions on Belarus Flag Carrier Belavia - Commerce Dept.

5 minutes ago
 More than 8,500 Emiratis benefit from Nafis&#039; ..

More than 8,500 Emiratis benefit from Nafis&#039; career counselling programmes

15 minutes ago
 WAM, Czech News Agency sign MoU to enhance news ex ..

WAM, Czech News Agency sign MoU to enhance news exchange

15 minutes ago
 US Suspends Food Aid to Ethiopia Over Massive Dive ..

US Suspends Food Aid to Ethiopia Over Massive Diversion of Assistance - Reports

5 minutes ago
 Power sector consume 47% coal share for electricit ..

Power sector consume 47% coal share for electricity generation: Survey

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.