Secretary Relief, DG 1122 visits Raghagan Dam incident site

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2021 ) :On the directives of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Secretary Relief and Director General (DG) Emergency Rescue Service 1122 Thursday visited Raghagan Dam in Bajaur tribal district and reviewed ongoing rescue operation.

Speaking on the occasion, DG Rescue Service said that Rescue 1122 teams of Swat, Bajaur, Peshawar and Lower Dir are conducting search operation in the dam.

He said that resources would be utilized to complete the operation and recover persons missing in boat capsizing incident. He said that 60 rescue workers including 25 divers are participating in the search operation.