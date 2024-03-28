Open Menu

Section-144 Imposed Against Kite-flying In DI Khan

Muhammad Irfan Published March 28, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Section-144 imposed against kite-flying in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) The district administration has imposed Section-144 against kite-flying across the district following some tragic incidents linking to kite-flying in various cities.

According to district administration spokesman, the order would remain enforced for a period of one month or unless withdrawn or modified, imposing ban on kite flying, selling or purchasing.

He said the decision was taken to ensure safety of citizens' lives.

APP/akt

