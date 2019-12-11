UrduPoint.com
Section 144 Imposed Around Bacha Khan International Airport

Umer Jamshaid 12 seconds ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 12:34 PM

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar has imposed section 144 in areas surrounding Peshawar Airport in the provincial capital to prevent any mishap

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Peshawar has imposed section 144 in areas surrounding Peshawar Airport in the provincial capital to prevent any mishap.

According to press release issued here Wednesday the ban has been imposed on pigeon flying, aerial firing, kite flying and use of drone camera in the areas which are close to the airport.

Ban has been imposed on pigeon shops, use of high beams laser lights at any shop or advertisement board which can be detrimental to landing or taking off of a plane at the Airport.

The ban would remain enforced for 30 days and action would be taken against violators under section 188.

More Stories From Pakistan

