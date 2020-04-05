UrduPoint.com
Section 144 Imposed In Dir Lower, Banning Pillion Riding, Rented Cars

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 05th April 2020 | 03:20 PM

Section 144 imposed in Dir Lower, banning pillion riding, rented cars

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) ::The District Administration has imposed Section 144, banning pillion riding on motorcycles and gathering of five persons or more than five persons throughout the district here Sunday.

According to details, a crackdown, on the special directives of Maidan Circle DSP Saeedur Rehman and SHO Imran Khan with Traffic In-charge Bakht Muhammad launched against pillion riders on motorcycles and rented cars.

The decision in this connection was taken in the larger interest of the public safety and avoiding spreading of coronavirus due to large gathering and movements.

He also fined several drivers and instructed them to follow the instruction of the government to avert the threat of outbreak of coronavirus.

