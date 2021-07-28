Section 144 imposes at surrounding the exam centers in Sukkur, says deputy commissioner

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Javed Ahmed has said that ensuring the smooth and peaceful conduct of SSC Part I & II examinations, Section 144 of the CRPC within the jurisdiction and surrounding the examination centers has been imposed in the district.

Talking to a delegations at his office here on Wednesday, DC told that Sukkur Police had been directed to strictly implement the section 144, stoppage of operating photostat machine within the surrounding the exam centers, security of the candidates and exam invigilation staff and enhancing security personal deployment at sensitive centers, stoppage of interference of irrelevant persons in the premises of the exam centres to curb the copy culture.

All the Assistant Commissioners (ACs) and officers of education department and concerned educational board officers had been directed for surprise, random visits through vigilance teams to ensure fair and transparent examination process, he added.

He said that the power distributing company SEPCO had been directed to ensure un-interrupted power supply during examination hours to all centers across the region so that candidates may not face any difficulty.