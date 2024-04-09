Open Menu

Security Arrangements On Eid Days

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 09, 2024 | 10:18 PM

Special security arrangements have been made for Eid-ul-Fitr prayers in Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kashmore @ Kandhkot districts

An official spokesman told APP on Tuesday that about 1090 mosques, Eid gahs, open places and Imambargahs had been pin-pointed as "sensitive" places in these towns, and extra security personnel will be deployed there during Eid prayers on the day.

Police already beefed up its security in different areas a few days back, including keeping a close vigilance against outlaws, dacoits and bike and car snatchers.

Advance security measures, he opined, had already proved quite beneficial as the rate of crime in these towns during pre-eid days had been very rare, except a couple of incidents.

The spokesman said that SSPs of these districts had already canceled the leaves of staff and police personnel had also been directed to remain vigilant round the clock specially during days, he said.

